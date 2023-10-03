New Dundee video game highlights dangers of mobile phone scams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Dundee video game highlights dangers of mobile phone scams

The game has been created by a Dundee company in response to a huge hike in mobile phone scams since the pandemic.

By Gavin Harper
Pupils from St Paul's RC Academy, were at Dundee Science Centre to play the game created by Dundee firm Koglomerate Games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pupils from St Paul's RC Academy, were at Dundee Science Centre to play the game created by Dundee firm Koglomerate Games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A new interactive game developed by a Dundee firm that highlights the risks of mobile phone scams is now available in a city visitor attraction.

The game, Gone Smishing, has been designed by city developers Konglomerate Games in conjunction with Abertay University.

They hope the game will help people to identify phishing emails or SMS messages, known as ‘smishing’.

The messages often attempt to persuade recipients to reveal private or confidential information like passwords or bank details.

The idea to make the game came about after Dr Lynsay Shepherd, senior lecturer in cybersecurity and human-computer interaction at Abertay University, secured a grant from the National Cyber Security Centre.

Konglomerate Games has produced two games to promote phishing education. The first has now been installed within Dundee Science Centre.

Dr Shepherd explained: “When the UK went into lockdown, we all received a text from the government instructing us to stay at home.

Pupils from S Paul’s RC Academy were at Dundee Science Centre to try out the new game, Gone Smishing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Scammers instantly jumped on it and people started receiving texts asking them to pay a £20 fine for breaking the rules. That was just the start of it.

“There’s been a 600% rise in phishing since the pandemic.

“We’re keen to spread the word about the risks and prevent so many people from falling victim to these scams.”

Dundee games firm’s aim to improve lives

Konglomorate Games was launched by a group of then-Abertay University students in 2019.

Since then, the firm has worked on a range of games, including one to help children with cystic fibrosis.

It has also developed a game that helps detect and diagnose eye conditions.

Chief executive Jamie Bankhead said: “As a company, we focus on improving lives through games.

“We were delighted to work with Abertay University on these new phishing games.

“They will help users identify some of the increasingly sophisticated scamming methods doing the rounds.

Jamie Bankhead, chief executive of Koglomerate Games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Scammers are getting smarter by the day and often prey on those more likely to succumb, including young people targeted by online offers, fake celebrity social media accounts and competitions.

“But we are all vulnerable to scams, even those who think they’re not.

“By seeing them and perhaps falling victim to them within the game, they can be more vigilant going forward.”

Phone scam games available to play at Dundee Science Centre

The games are now available to play at Dundee Science Centre.

Lorraine Lemon, the centre’s head of business development hopes they will allow young visitors to learn more about phishing scams in an informal setting.

She said: “Children so often learn by doing.

“This is not just an entertaining game but also a realistic way for our visitors to explore scams in a safe, informal space.

St Paul’s RC Academy pupil Cole playing the game. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s also a great way for parents to start conversations with their children about online safety more generally.

“Like so many things, cyber security is about prevention and awareness.

“I’d urge as many of our visitors to give it a go and contribute to longer-term research to further improve cyber-security.”

More from Business

European stocks sunk lower on Tuesday as pressure from the US continued to bring down the investor mood (Yui Mok/PA)
Global stocks sink amid pressure from rising US yields
Police officers look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Invergowrie firm offers to regrow Sycamore Gap tree - for free
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tours the Exhibitor’s Hall, at the Manchester Central convention complex, during the Conservative Party annual conference. Picture date: Tuesday October 3, 2023.
Sunak tries to keep conference on course amid HS2 rows and Braverman protest
Members of the drivers’ union Aslef at 16 train operators in England will walk out (Jacob King/PA)
Rail passengers face fresh disruption as train drivers to stage another strike
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tours the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Manchester Central convention complex, during the Conservative Party annual conference (Carl Court/PA)
Sunak silent on HS2 decision as he seems set to axe line’s northern leg
Around 3,000 members of the RMT union were due to walk out on Wednesday and Friday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Planned Tube strikes called off following ‘significant progress’ in talks
Poundland has offered jobs to over 200 former Wilko workers (Poundland/PA)
Poundland offers jobs to more than 200 ex-Wilko staff as stores reopen
People looking to switch current account may also be able to get their hands on a cash windfall in time for Christmas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Current account switchers could receive cash windfall in run-up to Christmas
The committee did recommend eight occupations for the 2023 UK-wide list, including bricklayers, but said ‘going forward’ the scheme should be scrapped (Alamy/PA)
Shortage occupation list should be abolished – Government’s migration advisers
Mexican restaurant chain Tortilla saw sales rise but recorded a ‘quiet’ summer (Tortilla/PA)
Tortilla slips to loss as it posts ‘quiet’ summer trading