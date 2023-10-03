JIM SPENCE: As SNP and Tories flounder, all Keir Starmer has to do is nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: As SNP and Tories flounder, all Keir Starmer has to do is nothing

Labour leader Starmer excites very few voters but perhaps a period of dull, dour, sensible government which exhibits basic competence will suffice for now.

Keir Starmer. Image: Shutterstock
By Jim Spence

Both the SNP and the Conservatives have run adrift and are heading for the political rocks.

And all Labour under Sir Keir Starmer has to do, as both become shipwrecks, is nothing.

As the old saying goes: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Both parties are making right royal cock-ups on all fronts.

On Thursday the SNP look likely to be trounced by Labour in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election for a variety of reasons.

There are too many to list but there appears to be a growing view depending on your stance that they’ve become a danger to your health, your wealth and your liberty.

It strikes me that many voters now don’t care who beats them as long as it’s a resounding thrashing.

That’s a sign of the anger which surrounds them from both those who don’t want independence, and those who do, but feel that the SNP have sold out by pursuing policies and priorities which have little to do with the majority of folk in Scotland.

Political turmoil

Among the concerns of both unionists and former independence loyalists who’ll turn up to vote them out is their perceived capture by transgender ideologues.

But along with that is also an increased income tax burden not on the super-rich but on ordinary grafters earning not much above average salaries.

There’s also growing concern over health care and the worryingly authoritarian legislation contained in the new Hate Crimes Act which critics fear could imprison folk for speaking their mind.

Meanwhile, stories that the SNP will close every police station in Rutherglen and Hamilton West and their treatment of party stalwart Fergus Ewing for putting loyalty to constituents ahead of the party has scunnered many voters.

Former SNP minister Fergus Ewing.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

At UK level the Conservatives are in turmoil with PM Rishi Sunak flapping like a seal watching a pod of orcas approaching.

The shambolic announcement in Manchester of all places at the Tory conference that the ill-fated HS2 would not now run to Manchester is a spectacular own goal, as well as a display of crass incompetence.

Watching from the sidelines as the SNP and the Tory ships flounder, Starmer need only keep a cool head and not do anything rash.

Moderation is his key watchword and after such a lengthy time in power of the nationalists in Holyrood and the Conservatives at Westminster, I sense a growing number of people will settle for Starmer’s temperate approach to things.

‘SNP and Tories have set bar so low’

I think many folk outside of the political activist bubble are weary and drained with the chicanery and duplicity which both governing parties have exhibited in their long years in charge.

The notion both parties have overstayed their welcome and are operating exhaustedly on vapour fumes hangs in the air like the noxious waft of the manure farmers are currently spreading over autumn fields.

Starmer excites very few voters but perhaps a period of dull, dour, sensible government which exhibits basic competence will suffice for now.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
The SNP and the Tories have set the bar so low in terms of achievement and acceptable conduct in office that mere aptitude, rather than artistry from Starmer and Labour, will be regarded as adequate administration of the nation’s needs.

The general election next year seems certain to sweep the Conservatives from power for perhaps a decade while also decimating the SNP representation in London.

And while the Scottish Parliament election isn’t until 2026, a competent Labour government in Westminster could herald their long-term revival here, leaving divided nationalists battling over future direction.

Plain Sailing

Hopes of establishing a direct European ferry link from Rosyth to Dunkirk is a great idea.

I used the former route to Zeebrugge once and it was a great way to travel, saving Scots holiday makers and hauliers a lengthy journey south.

The route didn’t stack up economically and closed in 2010 but if ways can be found to run it profitably or even with a subsidy, it reconnects Scotland to Europe without flying and offers an alternative method for freight and travellers alike.

You can sail from Ireland to France from various ports and it’s a glaring omission that we can’t do it from Scotland.

Holiday cruises from Dundee and Rosyth are well established and the additional option of a ferry from Fife offers a great way to explore the Low Countries or France and further afield, with cars, motor homes, and buses.

On the occasion I sailed from Rosyth I thought I’d snagged a bargain price, only to discover I hadn’t booked the car on, almost ruining the holiday before we even boarded.

Fortunately they always reserved a spare space for dafties like me.

If the new route gets approval I’ll definitely not make that mistake again.

