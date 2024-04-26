Jim Goodwin in Tannadice pitch invasion plea to fans after Dundee United make Championship title official

Jim Goodwin has joked that Dundee United turned in the performance of a side still feeling the effects of their title party last weekend.

The Tangerines were outplayed by Airdrie on Friday night but, largely due to the brilliance of goalkeeper Jack Walton, managed to get the point required to officially seal promotion.

Goodwin said: “It’s not a game we’ll over-analyse to be perfectly honest. It wasn’t a good performance, and nobody needs to tell them that.

“We looked like a team that had good celebrations last weekend! We maybe looked a little fatigued at times.

“But credit to Airdrie and Rhys McCabe, they are a very good footballing team.

“Defensively, we had to dig in at times and Jack Walton had to be called on more tonight than he has in the last five or six games but, testament to Jack, he makes big saves at key moments.”

He added: “The most important thing is that we’ve been officially crowned champions. I’m not overly concerned about the performance. It was about getting the result we needed.”

Goodwin urges fans to stay in the stand

For a second successive fixture, United fans spilled onto the pitch at the full-time whistle.

And while it was mostly good natured, there were ugly scenes in front of the main stand which housed the Airdrie fans as supporters squared up to each other and punches were thrown.

Order was swiftly restored.

Nevertheless, it meant United had their celebratory photoshoot in front of empty stands.

And Goodwin has urged fans to make sure there is no repeat when the Tangerines host Partick Thistle next Friday night.

Goodwin added: “I understand the supporters’ emotion after the game and obviously, as a group, we would have loved to be able to go over there and thank them properly.

“The way it panned out after the game; it is what it is.

“We’ll make up for it next week, hopefully.

“We can maybe get a message sent out that if they stay in their seats then, as a group, we can get around the stadium and thank them all. The players want to be able to enjoy that moment, too.”