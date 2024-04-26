Jim Goodwin in Tannadice pitch invasion plea to fans after Dundee United make Championship title official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin in Tannadice pitch invasion plea to fans after Dundee United make Championship title official

Goodwin hopes players and staff will be afforded the chance to salute the supporters properly next week.

A grinning Jim Goodwin after sealing promotion
A grinning Goodwin after sealing promotion. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has joked that Dundee United turned in the performance of a side still feeling the effects of their title party last weekend.

The Tangerines were outplayed by Airdrie on Friday night but, largely due to the brilliance of goalkeeper Jack Walton, managed to get the point required to officially seal promotion.

Goodwin said: “It’s not a game we’ll over-analyse to be perfectly honest. It wasn’t a good performance, and nobody needs to tell them that.

We looked like a team that had good celebrations last weekend! We maybe looked a little fatigued at times.

“But credit to Airdrie and Rhys McCabe, they are a very good footballing team.

“Defensively, we had to dig in at times and Jack Walton had to be called on more tonight than he has in the last five or six games but, testament to Jack, he makes big saves at key moments.”

Jack Walton pulls off one of several fine stops.
Walton pulls off one of several fine stops. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “The most important thing is that we’ve been officially crowned champions. I’m not overly concerned about the performance. It was about getting the result we needed.”

Goodwin urges fans to stay in the stand

For a second successive fixture, United fans spilled onto the pitch at the full-time whistle.

And while it was mostly good natured, there were ugly scenes in front of the main stand which housed the Airdrie fans as supporters squared up to each other and punches were thrown.

Order was swiftly restored.

Nevertheless, it meant United had their celebratory photoshoot in front of empty stands.

And Goodwin has urged fans to make sure there is no repeat when the Tangerines host Partick Thistle next Friday night.

A bucket is thrown as Dundee United and Airdrie fans clash
A bucket is thrown as United and Airdrie fans clash. Image: Shutterstock.

Goodwin added: “I understand the supporters’ emotion after the game and obviously, as a group, we would have loved to be able to go over there and thank them properly.

“The way it panned out after the game; it is what it is.

“We’ll make up for it next week, hopefully.

“We can maybe get a message sent out that if they stay in their seats then, as a group, we can get around the stadium and thank them all. The players want to be able to enjoy that moment, too.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United players celebrate
Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Ross Docherty fitness concerns give Jim Goodwin a Dundee United Premiership dilemma
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee motivation clear against Celtic insists Tony Docherty as Dens boss praises city rival…
Sam McClelland applauds the travelling Dundee United fans at Morton earlier this season
Sam McClelland reveals 'sign the contract' pleas as Dundee United defender shines on loan…
Jim Goodwin, left, and striker Louis Moult.
Jim Goodwin reacts to Louis Moult award nomination – and omission of Dundee United’s…
Louis Moult, left, and Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan
Louis Moult and Lewis Vaughan among Championship player of the year nominees
Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
Who is Michael Cairney? Meet the new Dundee United recruitment boss with links to…
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
Jim Goodwin lays down fitness gauntlet to Dundee United captain Ross Docherty: 'No excuses'
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United announce new head of recruitment as Premiership prep gets under way
2
Dundee United's Louis Moult.
5 milestones Dundee United can hit during Championship title victory lap

Conversation