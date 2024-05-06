Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead of shock comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead of shock comeback

Holt returned to action in time for the Tangerines' title party.

Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt shone for Dundee United, particularly in the early part of the season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt has joked that he made his quickfire return from injury against doctor’s orders.

The Dundee United defender suffered a serious knee injury during the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw against Inverness on March 23, sustaining ligament damage and ruling him out of the run-in.

Holt, 31, was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season, only to make a remarkably swift recovery and make it back onto the training pitch.

Nevertheless, with the title in the bag, conventional wisdom – echoed by United’s head of medicine Marcin Szostak – would suggest that United could afford to wrap him in cotton wool and take no chances.

Holt had other ideas and, “desperate” to make an appearance on the final day of the season, he replaced Ross Graham on the hour-mark as the Terrors swept to a 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt, right, soaks up the atmosphere with teammate Louis Moult
Kevin Holt, right, soaks up the atmosphere with teammate Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“It was incredible to make it back in time, and to play in front of a full house was unbelievable,” beamed Holt. “I was desperate to get back for that game.

“I think Marsh (Szostak), the physio, was trying to have a word with the gaffer – in his ear saying, “no, don’t do it; just get him rested up!”

“But these are the sorts of nights I came to the club for, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Going up in style

And the evening lived up to his expectations.

Welcomed onto the pitch by a stunning tifo display and a raucous near-12,000 crowd, United proceeded to put on a show in their final outing of the league campaign.

Despite falling behind to a close-range Ben Stanway strike, the hosts were dominant throughout and ultimately made the pressure tell through goals from Craig Sibbald, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult.

“The fans have been brilliant all season and I feel like we gave them the performance they deserved to see out the season,” he added.

The Dundee Unite4d players celebrate their Scottish Championship title
The Dundee Unite4d players celebrate their Scottish Championship title. Image; SNS.

“We went up in style.

“The performance at the Airdrie game (0-0) draw wasn’t the standard we’ve set all season and we collectively said: we’re not going out with another performance like that.

“We wanted to give the supporters a display, and a night, that they’ll be thinking and talking about over the summer.”

Holt: Deal me in for Prem push

However, such is the relentless nature of football, attention will soon turn to building for United’s return to the Premiership.

Holt, who was magnificent for the Tangerines during the first half of the season, is among a swathe of first-team players who are out of contract in the coming weeks.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has previously suggested Holt could “stroll” the top-flight.

And the versatile stopper would “love” the chance to prove it.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Kevin Holt played a huge part in United’s title push. Image: SNS

“I know there will be a lot of comings and goings over the summer,” said Holt. “There are plenty of conversations to be had in the coming week.

“But it’s been brilliant since I joined, and I’d love to be here next season and play in the Premiership with this club.”

