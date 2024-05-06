Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead of shock comeback

Kevin Holt has joked that he made his quickfire return from injury against doctor’s orders.

The Dundee United defender suffered a serious knee injury during the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw against Inverness on March 23, sustaining ligament damage and ruling him out of the run-in.

Holt, 31, was initially expected to miss the remainder of the season, only to make a remarkably swift recovery and make it back onto the training pitch.

Nevertheless, with the title in the bag, conventional wisdom – echoed by United’s head of medicine Marcin Szostak – would suggest that United could afford to wrap him in cotton wool and take no chances.

Holt had other ideas and, “desperate” to make an appearance on the final day of the season, he replaced Ross Graham on the hour-mark as the Terrors swept to a 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

“It was incredible to make it back in time, and to play in front of a full house was unbelievable,” beamed Holt. “I was desperate to get back for that game.

“I think Marsh (Szostak), the physio, was trying to have a word with the gaffer – in his ear saying, “no, don’t do it; just get him rested up!”

“But these are the sorts of nights I came to the club for, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Going up in style

And the evening lived up to his expectations.

Welcomed onto the pitch by a stunning tifo display and a raucous near-12,000 crowd, United proceeded to put on a show in their final outing of the league campaign.

Despite falling behind to a close-range Ben Stanway strike, the hosts were dominant throughout and ultimately made the pressure tell through goals from Craig Sibbald, Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult.

“The fans have been brilliant all season and I feel like we gave them the performance they deserved to see out the season,” he added.

“We went up in style.

“The performance at the Airdrie game (0-0) draw wasn’t the standard we’ve set all season and we collectively said: we’re not going out with another performance like that.

“We wanted to give the supporters a display, and a night, that they’ll be thinking and talking about over the summer.”

Holt: Deal me in for Prem push

However, such is the relentless nature of football, attention will soon turn to building for United’s return to the Premiership.

Holt, who was magnificent for the Tangerines during the first half of the season, is among a swathe of first-team players who are out of contract in the coming weeks.

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin has previously suggested Holt could “stroll” the top-flight.

And the versatile stopper would “love” the chance to prove it.

“I know there will be a lot of comings and goings over the summer,” said Holt. “There are plenty of conversations to be had in the coming week.

“But it’s been brilliant since I joined, and I’d love to be here next season and play in the Premiership with this club.”