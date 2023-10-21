Jim Goodwin hails Kevin Holt as one of the most underrated defenders in Scotland — and reckons Dundee United ace would STROLL Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails Kevin Holt as one of the most underrated defenders in Scotland — and reckons Dundee United ace would STROLL Premiership

Goodwin was full of praise for United's unlikely goal machine.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Kevin Holt walked away with the match ball. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes Kevin Holt is one of the most underrated defenders in Scottish football.

And he reckons Dundee United’s unlikely goal machine will “stroll” the Premiership if the Tangerines secure an immediate return to the Premiership.

Holt notched his first ever career hat-trick as United swept Partick Thistle aside 5-0 in Maryhill, with the big stopper walking away with the match ball against his former club.

Craig Sibbald and Scott McMann were the other scorers.

In my opinion, Kevin would stroll it in the Premiership. Defensively, he is brave and organised but he also chips in with valuable goals.

Jim Goodwin

The treble takes Holt’s tally for the campaign to seven goals in 14 appearances — and Goodwin was fulsome in his praise for Holt, who has previously played in the top-flight for Dundee albeit largely as a full-back.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt jumps for joy after scoring against Partick Thistle.
Jumping for joy: Kevin Holt celebrates finding the net. Image: SNS

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on the guy but I think he’s one of the most underrated centre-halves in the country,” lauded Goodwin.

“I’ve brought Kevin to the club not just to play in this league — where he has played the majority of his career — but for the long term, if we achieve our main objective of winning promotion.

“In my opinion, Kevin would stroll it in the Premiership. Defensively, he is brave and organised but he also chips in with valuable goals.”

Goodwin added: “Coming back to your old club is not easy. He got a bit of stick from the Thistle fans, which is natural. I’d just call it football banter more than anything. They probably just wish he was still playing for their team!”

Ogren hoodoo a thing of the past

United owner Mark Ogren was among those in attendance at Firhill, having previously not seen a victory in the flesh since the 1-0 triumph over AZ last August.

“I’m delighted for him,” added Goodwin. “I met him in Glasgow on Friday and the fact he hadn’t seen a win (in person) in 14 months was discussed!

“I did have that in the back of my mind and, when the goals started going in, I was really pleased for him. His support from afar has been well received by me and the rest of the backroom team.”

The bandwagon rolls on

The comprehensive win extends United’s unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

They have also completed their first quarter of league games without defeat and are four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who did not play on Saturday, at the summit of the Championship.

Jim Goodwin takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Goodwin takes the acclaim of the United fans. Image: SNS

“I know we are everyone’s favourites for the title but you still have to get the job done,” added Goodwin. “Consistency is everything.

“That’s 13 games unbeaten, which is a great run at any level.

“We have set the bar in the first quarter in the league and have to do the same in the next.”

