Jim Goodwin hails Kevin Holt as one of the most underrated defenders in Scotland — and reckons Dundee United ace would STROLL Premiership

Jim Goodwin believes Kevin Holt is one of the most underrated defenders in Scottish football.

And he reckons Dundee United’s unlikely goal machine will “stroll” the Premiership if the Tangerines secure an immediate return to the Premiership.

Holt notched his first ever career hat-trick as United swept Partick Thistle aside 5-0 in Maryhill, with the big stopper walking away with the match ball against his former club.

Craig Sibbald and Scott McMann were the other scorers.

The treble takes Holt’s tally for the campaign to seven goals in 14 appearances — and Goodwin was fulsome in his praise for Holt, who has previously played in the top-flight for Dundee albeit largely as a full-back.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on the guy but I think he’s one of the most underrated centre-halves in the country,” lauded Goodwin.

“I’ve brought Kevin to the club not just to play in this league — where he has played the majority of his career — but for the long term, if we achieve our main objective of winning promotion.

“In my opinion, Kevin would stroll it in the Premiership. Defensively, he is brave and organised but he also chips in with valuable goals.”

Goodwin added: “Coming back to your old club is not easy. He got a bit of stick from the Thistle fans, which is natural. I’d just call it football banter more than anything. They probably just wish he was still playing for their team!”

Ogren hoodoo a thing of the past

United owner Mark Ogren was among those in attendance at Firhill, having previously not seen a victory in the flesh since the 1-0 triumph over AZ last August.

“I’m delighted for him,” added Goodwin. “I met him in Glasgow on Friday and the fact he hadn’t seen a win (in person) in 14 months was discussed!

“I did have that in the back of my mind and, when the goals started going in, I was really pleased for him. His support from afar has been well received by me and the rest of the backroom team.”

The bandwagon rolls on

The comprehensive win extends United’s unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

They have also completed their first quarter of league games without defeat and are four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who did not play on Saturday, at the summit of the Championship.

“I know we are everyone’s favourites for the title but you still have to get the job done,” added Goodwin. “Consistency is everything.

“That’s 13 games unbeaten, which is a great run at any level.

“We have set the bar in the first quarter in the league and have to do the same in the next.”