Partick Thistle 0-5 Dundee United: Kevin Holt bags HAT-TRICK against former club as Tangerines make Championship statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Partick Thistle 0-5 Dundee United: Kevin Holt bags HAT-TRICK against former club as Tangerines make Championship statement

Jim Goodwin's side were outstanding in Maryhill.

By Alan Temple
Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt celebrates his treble. Image: SNS

Dundee United delivered a statement performance in the race for the Championship title as Kevin Holt notched a hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Partick Thistle.

United dominated proceedings at Firhill from the outset and claimed a richly-merited lead through Craig Sibbald.

Holt doubled the Tangerines’ lead from distance after the break, before Scott McMann got in on the act.

However, it would be Holt’s afternoon as the former Thistle man rippled the net twice more — the second of those from the penalty spot — to complete a five-star showing from the visitors.

Aaron Muirhead was dismissed as Kris Doolan’s side capitulated.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin at Partick Thistle
Jim Goodwin must be applauded for going for the jugular at Firhill. Image: SNS

Despite well publicised injury concerns — and only Jim Goodwin will know to what extent those were mind games with his opposite number — United fielded a very strong side in Maryhill.

Declan Gallagher shook off a groin strain to start in place of Ross Graham, Mathew Cudjoe was back on the bench after a dead leg and, of their regular recent starters, only Declan Glass was missing.

In a bold move, Goodwin effectively fielded an orthodox 4-4-2, with Tony Watt alongside Louis Moult.

A dominant first half

Remarkably, given the horrific weather conditions and disruption caused by Storm Babet across Tayside, the Tangerines were roared on by around 1,500 travelling Arabs in the west.

And they saw United pass up a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock after 10 minutes. Watt slipped a perfect pass through to Glenn Middleton, only for the winger’s shot to be brilliantly saved by Jamie Sneddon.

Dundee United players celebrate Craig Sibbald's opener against Partick Thistle
United players celebrate Craig Sibbald’s opener. ,Image: SNS

However, Goodwin’s men were not to be denied. Sibbald was left woefully unmarked from the resulting corner-kick and slammed home from 10 yards; his third goal in seven Championship games.

Middleton’s direct running and dangerous deliveries were causing havoc and United’s gutsy high-press was winning possession in terrific areas.

In a fleeting moment of threat from the Jags, Steven Lawless cut inside from the right wing and fired a shot down the throat of Jack Walton which — after the hint of a spill — was clutched by the Terrors’ No.1.

Dundee United's Tony Watt, centre, in action at Partick Thistle
Tony Watt, centre, kissed the cross-bar with a looping shot. Image: SNS

Fotheringham then flashed a ferocious effort inches past the post, before Watt struck the bar with a looping effort as he fell to the ground inside the box.

But the score remained 1-0 going into the break, somewhat flattering Thistle.

The boys at the back ripple the net

Moult warmed the gloves of Sneddon after the break following a slick counter-attack, linking up superbly with the tireless Watt.

However, United would soon make the game safe.

Holt, returning to Firhill for the first time since leaving Thistle for United, burst forward and exchanged passes with Watt before lashing home a thunderous drive from 30 yards.

Sneddon seemed to misjudge the flight of the shot and will not be pleased with his effort.

Kevin Holt scores for Dundee United against Partick Thistle.
Holt thunders a shot past Sneddon. Image: SNS

And the Jags were hit by the double-salvo minutes later when a Kai Fotheringham cross found Moult at the back-post. His cushioned header was perfect for McMann to lash past Sneddon from close-range.

Docherty then smashed a volley against the bar as the Tangerines-in-green started to purr.

A miserable afternoon for the hosts went from bad to worse when Muirhead was dismissed in the closing stages, collecting a second yellow.

Dundee United fans at Partick Thistle.
United were backed in numbers despite adverse conditions in Tayside. Image: SNS

Holt struck again, bundling home from close-range after a Middleton corner was dreadfully dealt with by the flailing Jags — before making it a hat-trick from the spot after Watt was felled.

The comprehensive win extends United’s unbeaten run to 13 games in all competition, completes their first quarter of league games without defeat and sees them move four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who did not play, in the standings.

Star man: Kevin Holt (Dundee United)

There were no failures for the visitors.

However, Holt went home with the ball — and must claim man of the match, too.

Kevin Holt celebrates against Partick Thistle
Holt enjoyed a memorable return to Maryhill. Image: SNS

He was imperious in the air, sharp in possession and ambitious going forward.

Allied with a clinical touch that Moult would have been proud of, this was an incredible return to Maryhill for the big stopper.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 8 (Graham 83), Holt 8, McMann 7; Fotheringham 7 (Cudjoe 77), Docherty 8 (Mochrie 83), Sibbald 8, Middleton 7; Watt 8, Moult 7 (Tillson 67). Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, Moore.

Ref: Steven Kirkland

Att: 5,120

More from Dundee United

Dundee United striker Tony Watt is all smiles at training.
'Holt and Doc have told us everything': Tony Watt insists there will be no…
Tony Watt, left, and Jack Stewart
Dundee United star Tony Watt opens up on tribute to Jack Stewart, 6, and…
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
Elite France striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the spot against Scotland.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland will soak up Euros party in Germany — but Kylian Mbappe…
Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United at Raith Rovers.
Dundee United face major injury setbacks ahead of Partick Thistle clash — but Jim…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Storm Babet: Dundee United training plan 'scuppered' as 50MPH gales batter St Andrews base
The SPFL Trust Trophy draw was made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Raith and Arbroath learn fate in SPFL Trust Trophy draw
Kurt Herd after landing his role with Villarreal
Dundee coach lands dream job with La Liga side after incredible journey spanning Queensland…
Mark Ogren in attendance at Motherwell vs Dundee United last season.
Mark Ogren jets in for crunch Dundee United clash as Tangerines owner faces down…
Tannadice will host BBC Scotland on December 29
Dundee United double-header rearranged for live BBC TV coverage

Conversation