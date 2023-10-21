Partick Thistle 0-5 Dundee United: Kevin Holt bags HAT-TRICK against former club as Tangerines make Championship statement

Dundee United delivered a statement performance in the race for the Championship title as Kevin Holt notched a hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Partick Thistle.

United dominated proceedings at Firhill from the outset and claimed a richly-merited lead through Craig Sibbald.

Holt doubled the Tangerines’ lead from distance after the break, before Scott McMann got in on the act.

However, it would be Holt’s afternoon as the former Thistle man rippled the net twice more — the second of those from the penalty spot — to complete a five-star showing from the visitors.

Aaron Muirhead was dismissed as Kris Doolan’s side capitulated.

Despite well publicised injury concerns — and only Jim Goodwin will know to what extent those were mind games with his opposite number — United fielded a very strong side in Maryhill.

Declan Gallagher shook off a groin strain to start in place of Ross Graham, Mathew Cudjoe was back on the bench after a dead leg and, of their regular recent starters, only Declan Glass was missing.

In a bold move, Goodwin effectively fielded an orthodox 4-4-2, with Tony Watt alongside Louis Moult.

A dominant first half

Remarkably, given the horrific weather conditions and disruption caused by Storm Babet across Tayside, the Tangerines were roared on by around 1,500 travelling Arabs in the west.

And they saw United pass up a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock after 10 minutes. Watt slipped a perfect pass through to Glenn Middleton, only for the winger’s shot to be brilliantly saved by Jamie Sneddon.

However, Goodwin’s men were not to be denied. Sibbald was left woefully unmarked from the resulting corner-kick and slammed home from 10 yards; his third goal in seven Championship games.

Middleton’s direct running and dangerous deliveries were causing havoc and United’s gutsy high-press was winning possession in terrific areas.

In a fleeting moment of threat from the Jags, Steven Lawless cut inside from the right wing and fired a shot down the throat of Jack Walton which — after the hint of a spill — was clutched by the Terrors’ No.1.

Fotheringham then flashed a ferocious effort inches past the post, before Watt struck the bar with a looping effort as he fell to the ground inside the box.

But the score remained 1-0 going into the break, somewhat flattering Thistle.

The boys at the back ripple the net

Moult warmed the gloves of Sneddon after the break following a slick counter-attack, linking up superbly with the tireless Watt.

However, United would soon make the game safe.

Holt, returning to Firhill for the first time since leaving Thistle for United, burst forward and exchanged passes with Watt before lashing home a thunderous drive from 30 yards.

Sneddon seemed to misjudge the flight of the shot and will not be pleased with his effort.

And the Jags were hit by the double-salvo minutes later when a Kai Fotheringham cross found Moult at the back-post. His cushioned header was perfect for McMann to lash past Sneddon from close-range.

Docherty then smashed a volley against the bar as the Tangerines-in-green started to purr.

A miserable afternoon for the hosts went from bad to worse when Muirhead was dismissed in the closing stages, collecting a second yellow.

Holt struck again, bundling home from close-range after a Middleton corner was dreadfully dealt with by the flailing Jags — before making it a hat-trick from the spot after Watt was felled.

The comprehensive win extends United’s unbeaten run to 13 games in all competition, completes their first quarter of league games without defeat and sees them move four points ahead of Raith Rovers, who did not play, in the standings.

Star man: Kevin Holt (Dundee United)

There were no failures for the visitors.

However, Holt went home with the ball — and must claim man of the match, too.

He was imperious in the air, sharp in possession and ambitious going forward.

Allied with a clinical touch that Moult would have been proud of, this was an incredible return to Maryhill for the big stopper.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 8 (Graham 83), Holt 8, McMann 7; Fotheringham 7 (Cudjoe 77), Docherty 8 (Mochrie 83), Sibbald 8, Middleton 7; Watt 8, Moult 7 (Tillson 67). Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, Moore.

Ref: Steven Kirkland

Att: 5,120