EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton rails against ‘unjust’ criticism as Dundee United winger declares: ‘I know I am doing my job’

Middleton insists his teammates and manager know what he has brought to the side.

Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Glenn Middleton has spoken openly about the discourse around his form. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton has labelled criticism of his early-season form as “unjust” and insists his efforts are appreciated in the Tannadice dressing room.

Middleton was irrepressible as the Tangerines swept aside Queen’s Park 4-1 on Saturday, notching THREE assists.

Prior to that virtuoso showing, he had registered just two goal contributions — rippling the net at Arbroath and teeing up Mathew Cudjoe’s stunner against Airdrieonians — in 11 appearances.

I think a few things over the last few weeks have been a bit unjust…a few comments saying I’m not doing what people think I should be doing.

Glenn Middleton

With the battle for a starting berth across the United midfield fierce, and Middleton boasting a fine pedigree of top-flight and European football, it led to discourse regarding whether he was meeting expectations.

However, Middleton points to his tireless defensive work, a burgeoning partnership with Scott McMann on the left flank and the numerous opportunities he has created that have not been taken.

Glenn Middleton in full flow against Queen's Park.
Middleton in full flow against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Middleton told Courier Sport:Three assists will obviously make it look like I performed well but, if I’m being honest, I think a few things over the last few weeks have been a bit unjust.

“There have been a few comments made from fans and media, saying I’m not doing what people think I should be doing.

“I know what I’m doing and the team know what I am doing.

“The players know the job I’m doing for the team and, especially defensively, Scotty (McMann) and I have been very strong down the left side.

“I’ve been creating chances week-in, week-out — but the numbers (assists and goals) haven’t come. That’s just the way football is: you get the praise when you get those numbers and you won’t when it doesn’t happen.

As long as this team is promoted at the end of the season that’s all that matters.

Middleton: Buzzing for Scott McMann

United’s display was all the more impressive given they fell behind to a Jack Thomson strike after 43 seconds.

However, they retained their composure and blew away their visitors thanks to a Tony Watt brace and goals from McMann and Kai Fotheringham.

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton, pictured at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton has kept his place at United. Image: SNS

“With the way we responded to the opening goal, and once we started creating chances, I don’t think there was any stopping us,” added Middleton.

“I’m buzzing for Scotty (McMann). There’s been a real emphasis in the last couple of weeks on getting more bodies in the box — he comes round the back post and I can hold the inside position. And that’s where he gets his goal from.”

In with the fans

Meanwhile, Middleton has recalled the feeling of catharsis a week earlier when United claimed a 93rd-minute winner at Inverness, belying the fact they were down to 10 men for the final 30 minutes.

The moment was notable for Middleton being caught on camera leaping into the the away section.

Discussing that for the first time, he smiled: “I enjoyed that. There was probably a lot of emotion that came out.

Glenn Middleton in Inverness, prior to leaping into the away section
Middleton in Inverness, prior to leaping into the away section. Image: SNS

“We dropped a lot of points last season — a lot of last-minute hurt that went against us — and there are only a couple of us left from that season. So, for one of those to finally go in our favour? There’s just no better feeling.

“My mum and dad were in there somewhere. They are there every week. But I don’t think I made it that far to jump about with them!”

