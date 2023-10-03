St Johnstone injury boost as DJ Jaiyesimi and Nicky Clark return to training

St Johnstone’s forgotten signing, DJ Jaiyesimi, has returned to full training.

The on-loan Charlton winger agreed a season-long deal with the Perth club on deadline day but a minor hamstring injury picked up in a closed-doors game has prevented him from making a match-day squad since then.

Manager Steven MacLean had good news to report on Jaiyesimi’s progress – and regarding centre-forwards, Nicky Clark and Chris Kane.

“DJ and Nicky are both training this week,” he said.

“It will be good to get DJ involved. He did some football stuff last week and will go into full training now.

“He’s looked good in what we’ve asked him to do so far. He will add pace to our attack on the right-hand side.

“It’s been frustrating for him because he came up desperate to play and got injured almost straight away.

“Hopefully he comes through this week well and we can see where he’s at for Sunday.

“Nicky is the same. It’s been a long time since he last played so we’re desperate to get him back on the pitch.

“Kano will hopefully start training this week too but we’ll need to wait and see.”