St Johnstone sign Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on loan to complete deadline day transfer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on loan to complete deadline day transfer business

The 25-year-old is Saints' 11th summer recruit.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone have signed Diallang Jaiyesimi of Charlton Athletic on loan.
St Johnstone have signed Diallang Jaiyesimi of Charlton Athletic on loan. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have added another on-loan winger to their squad on deadline day, with Diallang Jaiyesimi arriving from Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old, like Burnley attacker Dara Costelloe, will bring pace and power to Steven MacLean’s forward line.

Jaiyesimi has been on the Perth club’s radar for several weeks but a possible move was complicated by Charlton sacking their manager, Dean Holden, recently.

Saints have been able to clinch a deal before the transfer window closes, though.

Jaiyesimi has played for several clubs in the English lower leagues – Grimsby, Swindon and AFC Wimbledon among them.

St Johnstone loan winger, Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Diallang Jaiyesimi. Image: Shutterstock.

MacLean said: “Diallang is another great addition for us.

“He will provide us with an extra option for our wide play.

“He is fast and loves being direct.”

Neither Jaiyesimi nor fellow deadline day recruit, Sven Sprangler, will be in the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

Centre-half is the other position MacLean had been looking at over the last few days but he won’t be bringing one in before the window shuts.

Whether Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford or Callum Booth leave McDiarmid Park on loan, potentially having a free agent recruitment knock-on effect, remains to be seen.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone loan starlet, Jay Turner-Cooke.
Jay Turner-Cooke has tasted Newcastle v Sunderland joy, now he wants St Johnstone v…
Sven Sprangler has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Sven Sprangler capture on two-year deal and still hope to make…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone deadline day latest: No movement out means no movement in
St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone have set a 'culture' standard v Celtic as Steven MacLean reveals vastly…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to see a big away support at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects 'tasty' St Johnstone clash as he asks away fans…
Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they…
St Johnstone have agreed a deal with Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone agree deal with Sven Sprangler but have red tape to cut through…
Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty go head to head at McDiarmid Park this weekend.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee and St Johnstone have been bold with their signings - on…
Liam Gordon and Stevie May were among the St Johnstone substitutes who played their part against Celtic.
Liam Gordon 'still my captain' says St Johnstone boss as Steven MacLean praises substitutes'…

Conversation