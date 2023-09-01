St Johnstone sign Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on loan to complete deadline day transfer business

St Johnstone have added another on-loan winger to their squad on deadline day, with Diallang Jaiyesimi arriving from Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old, like Burnley attacker Dara Costelloe, will bring pace and power to Steven MacLean’s forward line.

Jaiyesimi has been on the Perth club’s radar for several weeks but a possible move was complicated by Charlton sacking their manager, Dean Holden, recently.

Saints have been able to clinch a deal before the transfer window closes, though.

Jaiyesimi has played for several clubs in the English lower leagues – Grimsby, Swindon and AFC Wimbledon among them.

MacLean said: “Diallang is another great addition for us.

“He will provide us with an extra option for our wide play.

“He is fast and loves being direct.”

Neither Jaiyesimi nor fellow deadline day recruit, Sven Sprangler, will be in the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Dundee.

Centre-half is the other position MacLean had been looking at over the last few days but he won’t be bringing one in before the window shuts.

Whether Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford or Callum Booth leave McDiarmid Park on loan, potentially having a free agent recruitment knock-on effect, remains to be seen.