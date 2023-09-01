REVIEW: Four stars for Kyle Falconer and fiancee’s No Love Songs as play makes Dundee Rep debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Four stars for Kyle Falconer and fiancee’s No Love Songs as play makes Dundee Rep debut

The 'barroom gig' feeling and emotive subject matter made No Love Songs a hit for David Pollock.

John McLarnon on stage in No Love Songs. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By David Pollock

Following its Dundee preview dates earlier in the spring and a hit run at the Traverse Theatre during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, the ‘View musical’ (as it’s been somewhat inaccurately dubbed by some) finally made its official Dundee Rep debut this week.

With such a rigorous development process behind it, the results are well-honed and work beautifully onstage, even though the subject matter isn’t what many might expect.

The music is written by Kyle Falconer of Dundee rockers the View, but none of their songs feature. Instead, this piece of musical gig theatre is drawn entirely from his 2021 solo album, No Love Songs for Laura.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep Theatre ahead of the play’s official debut. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A loose concept record in its own right, the album was a tribute to Kyle’s wife Laura Wilde, its title an in-joke between the couple about him never writing any romantic songs for her.

Laura is the co-writer, with experienced Scottish theatre-maker Johnny McKnight, of No Love Songs the play, which partly tells her and Kyle’s own story through characters who are similar but not the same.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at development sessions for No Love Songs. Image: Alastair More.

Life as rock star parents, we come to discover, is no bed of roses.

A two-hander starring Dawn Sievewright as Lana and John McLarnon as Jessie, he’s a much smaller-time musician than Falconer, but he’s successful enough that he and his band earn American support slots which take them away from Scotland for weeks on end.

Meanwhile, Lana (whose name fits nicely with Laura’s in the already-written songs) struggles at home with their unexpected child, with no support to hand.

Gavin Whitworth on stage in No Love Songs. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

In scenes which are powerful, but no doubt hard to watch for anyone who has experienced similar, she develops post-natal depression – just as Laura did, although not quite the same as Lana.

Dundee Rep’s Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore direct with pace and energy, which comes through in the natural warmth, humour and pain the couple experience together.

It has the feeling of a barroom gig – the actors are also great singers, and songs written by a bona fide pop success to work with no doubt helps – but by its nature not all of this very human and relatable play is upbeat.

No Love Songs is at Dundee Rep Theatre until Saturday September 9. It was seen at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh.

