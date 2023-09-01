Jay Turner-Cooke has tasted Newcastle v Sunderland joy, now he wants St Johnstone v Dundee success

Jay Turner-Cooke celebrated “as if we’d won the World Cup” when he scored a goal for Newcastle United that helped them beat their local rivals, Sunderland.

And the St Johnstone loan midfielder is hoping to make it a derby double when the Perth side face Dundee at McDiarmid Park.

Turner-Cooke crossed the north east of England divide in January, 2021 as a 17-year-old, having started his professional career at the Stadium of Light.

A few months later he was back on his old stomping ground in a Premier League Two, under-23 game when the spotlight was shining brightly on the talented teenager who swapped red and white for black and white.

“In my first game against them after I left I scored and we won 2-1,” Turner-Cooke recalled.

“It just clipped off me and went in. I didn’t know much about it but I celebrated as if we’d won the World Cup!

“I’d just turned 17 when I signed for Newcastle.

“I can’t wait for my first home game for St Johnstone – it’s great that it’s against a team up the road. Hopefully I can help make it a big day to remember.”

His dad, John Cooke, had a six-year career with Sunderland as a player and then a 26-year one as club kitman.

To have an ex-footballer as a father is a big advantage for a young player hoping to go to the top of the game.

And John will be a regular visitor to McDiarmid Park over the next few months.

Should we be calling him a Sunderland legend?

“He likes to think he is, yeah!” joked Turner-Cooke.

“He had a good career. It’s amazing to have him to speak to.

“He’s hard on me at times but that’s because he knows what it takes to play at that level.

“He’s a big support for me. I’ve been here a week and he’s been up three times already.

“Dad, mum, my brother and my girlfriend will come to every game. They follow me home and away, no matter where that is, which is amazing.”

Box to box

Turner-Cooke’s midfield versatility is sure to be an asset for Saints boss, Steven MacLean, this season.

“Wherever the manager plays me I’ll give my best,” he said.

“I see myself as an eight. When I get a couple of years older I think I can be a proper box to box midfielder.

“I can play as a deep six as well – getting on the ball. I’ve also played as a 10 and off the right.

“I enjoyed the 10 role against Celtic because we got a lot of transitions. I was able to get on the half-turn and get the team forward.”

He added: “Watching the likes of Tonali and Guimaraes every day at Newcastle has shown me the standards that have to be set on and off the pitch.

LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS 🤩 Bruno Guimaraes registers his first-ever Newcastle goal at St James' Park after a long VAR check! 💪 pic.twitter.com/k0GS2mlQH6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2022

“Those two are in my position.

“Sean Longstaff and Joelinton as well. There are so many at the club.

“I believe in my ability and that I’m going to play in the Premier League one day.

“I’ll be using this experience to help St Johnstone and hopefully help me in my own career.”

Second loan

Tranmere Rovers fans didn’t get to see the full Turner-Cooke package in the few months he spent in League Two but there were mitigating circumstances for his first loan not hitting the heights he’d hoped for.

“I’d been injured for a two months before I went to Tranmere,” he said.

“Looking back, I wasn’t as fit as I am now.

“I’ve come here on the back of a good pre-season. I went to America with the first team.

“I felt good on Saturday – even though I got cramp at about 80 minutes!

“I can’t wait for the next game now.

“I think I showed glimpses of what I’m capable of at Tranmere but everybody says the second loan is the one when you’re really ready to show people what you can do.

“Hopefully that will be the case for me over the next few months.”

Turner-Cooke believes Saints are ready to build some momentum after their against-the-odds Parkhead draw.

“We knew before the game we weren’t going to be on the ball as much as Celtic,” he said.

“But we played football when we got the chance and we created chances.

“We could have nicked all three points in the end but it was a very good point to take into our next game.

“The gaffer said that the season started last Saturday for us with the performance and result at Celtic.

“We’ve got a good, competitive squad. Everybody’s fighting for a place and the standard in training has been high.

“We know that we have to follow up our point against Celtic by getting three against Dundee.”