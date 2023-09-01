Jay Turner-Cooke has tasted Newcastle v Sunderland joy, now he wants St Johnstone v Dundee success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jay Turner-Cooke has tasted Newcastle v Sunderland joy, now he wants St Johnstone v Dundee success

The 19-year-old is excited to play at McDiarmid Park for the first time.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone loan starlet, Jay Turner-Cooke.
St Johnstone loan starlet, Jay Turner-Cooke. Image: SNS.

Jay Turner-Cooke celebrated “as if we’d won the World Cup” when he scored a goal for Newcastle United that helped them beat their local rivals, Sunderland.

And the St Johnstone loan midfielder is hoping to make it a derby double when the Perth side face Dundee at McDiarmid Park.

Turner-Cooke crossed the north east of England divide in January, 2021 as a 17-year-old, having started his professional career at the Stadium of Light.

A few months later he was back on his old stomping ground in a Premier League Two, under-23 game when the spotlight was shining brightly on the talented teenager who swapped red and white for black and white.

“In my first game against them after I left I scored and we won 2-1,” Turner-Cooke recalled.

“It just clipped off me and went in. I didn’t know much about it but I celebrated as if we’d won the World Cup!

St Johnstone loan midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke in action for Newcastle United under-23s.
Jay Turner-Cooke, pictured in action for Newcastle United under-23s. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’d just turned 17 when I signed for Newcastle.

“I can’t wait for my first home game for St Johnstone – it’s great that it’s against a team up the road. Hopefully I can help make it a big day to remember.”

His dad, John Cooke, had a six-year career with Sunderland as a player and then a 26-year one as club kitman.

To have an ex-footballer as a father is a big advantage for a young player hoping to go to the top of the game.

And John will be a regular visitor to McDiarmid Park over the next few months.

Should we be calling him a Sunderland legend?

“He likes to think he is, yeah!” joked Turner-Cooke.

“He had a good career. It’s amazing to have him to speak to.

“He’s hard on me at times but that’s because he knows what it takes to play at that level.

“He’s a big support for me. I’ve been here a week and he’s been up three times already.

“Dad, mum, my brother and my girlfriend will come to every game. They follow me home and away, no matter where that is, which is amazing.”

Box to box

Turner-Cooke’s midfield versatility is sure to be an asset for Saints boss, Steven MacLean, this season.

“Wherever the manager plays me I’ll give my best,” he said.

“I see myself as an eight. When I get a couple of years older I think I can be a proper box to box midfielder.

“I can play as a deep six as well – getting on the ball. I’ve also played as a 10 and off the right.

“I enjoyed the 10 role against Celtic because we got a lot of transitions. I was able to get on the half-turn and get the team forward.”

He added: “Watching the likes of Tonali and Guimaraes every day at Newcastle has shown me the standards that have to be set on and off the pitch.

“Those two are in my position.

“Sean Longstaff and Joelinton as well. There are so many at the club.

“I believe in my ability and that I’m going to play in the Premier League one day.

“I’ll be using this experience to help St Johnstone and hopefully help me in my own career.”

Second loan

Tranmere Rovers fans didn’t get to see the full Turner-Cooke package in the few months he spent in League Two but there were mitigating circumstances for his first loan not hitting the heights he’d hoped for.

“I’d been injured for a two months before I went to Tranmere,” he said.

“Looking back, I wasn’t as fit as I am now.

“I’ve come here on the back of a good pre-season. I went to America with the first team.

“I felt good on Saturday – even though I got cramp at about 80 minutes!

“I can’t wait for the next game now.

“I think I showed glimpses of what I’m capable of at Tranmere but everybody says the second loan is the one when you’re really ready to show people what you can do.

“Hopefully that will be the case for me over the next few months.”

St Johnstone's Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic's Callum McGregor in action.
St Johnstone’s Jay Turner-Cooke and Celtic’s Callum McGregor in action. Image: PA.

Turner-Cooke believes Saints are ready to build some momentum after their against-the-odds Parkhead draw.

“We knew before the game we weren’t going to be on the ball as much as Celtic,” he said.

“But we played football when we got the chance and we created chances.

“We could have nicked all three points in the end but it was a very good point to take into our next game.

“The gaffer said that the season started last Saturday for us with the performance and result at Celtic.

“We’ve got a good, competitive squad. Everybody’s fighting for a place and the standard in training has been high.

“We know that we have to follow up our point against Celtic by getting three against Dundee.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have signed Diallang Jaiyesimi of Charlton Athletic on loan.
St Johnstone sign Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on loan to complete deadline day transfer…
Sven Sprangler has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Sven Sprangler capture on two-year deal and still hope to make…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone deadline day latest: No movement out means no movement in
St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone have set a 'culture' standard v Celtic as Steven MacLean reveals vastly…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to see a big away support at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects 'tasty' St Johnstone clash as he asks away fans…
Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they…
St Johnstone have agreed a deal with Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone agree deal with Sven Sprangler but have red tape to cut through…
Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty go head to head at McDiarmid Park this weekend.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee and St Johnstone have been bold with their signings - on…
Liam Gordon and Stevie May were among the St Johnstone substitutes who played their part against Celtic.
Liam Gordon 'still my captain' says St Johnstone boss as Steven MacLean praises substitutes'…

Conversation