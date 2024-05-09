Craig Levein: St Johnstone’s season going down ‘to the wire’ isn’t a shock or something to fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone’s season going down ‘to the wire’ isn’t a shock or something to fear

The Perth side have fallen behind Ross County for the first time in months.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: Shutterstock.

Craig Levein was prepared for a battle “to the wire” when he signed up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival mission.

So the Perth boss isn’t fazed by the fact that with three – possibly five – games of football left of the season, their top-flight status remains in serious jeopardy.

Saints were in control of their own fate when Levein arrived at the start of November.

And despite the fact they have slipped into the play-off position for the first time in months, they’re still in control of their own fate at the start of May.

“There was always that possibility it would go down to the wire,” said Levein.

“I didn’t come in here thinking it was going to be plain sailing and there have been challenges, of course there have.

“But I’m still enjoying it.

“I just try to tell the truth all the time. I don’t see any reason to be over-exuberant about the situation.

“We have been in this position all season, really.

Craig Levein gestures on the sideline at Pittodrie.
Craig Levein at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County have picked up some good results lately – they’ve got plenty of firepower and that has been part of their recovery.

“But we can’t control what they do so it’s not something for us to get preoccupied with.

“We lose 1-0 at Aberdeen then you see their result, but the message I’ve given everyone is: it’s still in our hands.

“We have three games to play, one of them against County, so it’s up to us to get the points we need to stay out of 11th place.

“We have to be positive.

“There are nine points still to play for and we have to believe we can get them all.”

Craig Levein’s message to Saints players

No fear is Levein’s dressing room mantra for the next couple of weeks.

“I don’t see any reason, going into these last three games, fearing anything,” he said. “That’s the message from me to the players.

“We have all been in this situation for a while.

“It should feel normal for us because we’ve been doing it for so long now.

“Last week, before the Aberdeen game, the training was good.

“First half, I felt we were better than Aberdeen. Second half, they were better than us.

“They got their reward with the penalty, we could have had an equaliser but we didn’t take the chance.

Action from the recent Aberdeen v St Johnstone game.
Action from the recent Aberdeen v St Johnstone game. Image: Shutterstock.

“Nobody could accuse this group of players of not rolling their sleeves up and trying.

“We have been unpredictable, yes.

“I’m watching the games back, looking at the videos for the things we can be doing better.

“But there are very rarely times I think they’re not working as hard as the opposition.

“As long as the effort and the attitude is in the team then I know we’ll give ourselves a chance in every game.”

