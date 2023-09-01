St Johnstone have set a ‘culture’ standard v Celtic as Steven MacLean reveals vastly improved sports science data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone have set a ‘culture’ standard v Celtic as Steven MacLean reveals vastly improved sports science data

Players reached a running high for the season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players ran themselves into the ground to earn a draw with the Scottish champions, Celtic.

And now Perth boss, Steven MacLean, is demanding the same again in a clash with local rivals, Dundee to hopefully earn an even bigger reward.

MacLean revealed that he had players who clocked up 13 kilometres at Celtic Park.

It was a vast improvement on the worrying data that came out of the previous Premiership fixture against Ross County.

The MacLean “culture” now has a foundation.

“The running stats were the highest of the season,” said the McDiarmid Park manager. “By a long way.

“A couple of the players were really high.

“They’re the distances you need to go if you’re going to get a result at Parkhead.

“You need to be hitting 12 and 13k and have high speed running.

“That was off a shape as well – it wasn’t just running for the sake of it.

“We transitioned well too.

“We’d dropped significantly off that against Ross County.

“Listen, every game is different. I know that. The Parkhead pitch is massive and the ball is in play for longer.

“I’m not obsessed with numbers but they’re there to back-up your opinion.

“It’s a platform and standard they’ve set.”

Extra work

MacLean added: “We’re trying to create that culture at the club.

“People are here to work – I’m seeing boys staying late to do extra in the gym or on the training ground.

“That’s the way football is these days. It’s moving on. If you don’t move with it, you’ll be left behind.

“The boys will be ready to go again. We’ve worked hard this week as well.

“The way to get players to adapt to what you want from them is to keep doing it.

“To get high-speed running and transitions you need to keep at it in training.

“That’s why we do Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

“Callum (Davidson) brought that in and I’ve kept it on.

“Everything is done before our rest day on Thursday.

“Then on a Friday there’s just a few bits and pieces to go over.”

Dundee energy and aggression

Like Saints, Dundee are coming into Saturday’s game on a high, having posted their first league victory since returning to the top flight.

“Tony has done a lot of business,” said MacLean. “Some good stuff.

“There are some players they’ve brought in who we spoke about.

“You can already see what you’re going to get from a Tony Doc team – work-rate, energy, aggression.

“And they can adapt because he’s played two different shapes.

“My players will be made aware of what’s coming.

“We’re looking forward to it.

“Hopefully we can get our creative players forward so they can affect the game.”

