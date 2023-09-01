Terribly Beautiful hitmaker Luke La Volpe to showcase local talent at Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terribly Beautiful hitmaker Luke La Volpe to showcase local talent at Dundee gig

Dundonian rocker Nick Shane and Perth-based songstress Katie Nicoll will join Luke at Beat Generator.

Luke La Volpe is coming to Beat Generator. Image: Stevie Kyle
By Andrew Welsh

Up-and-coming troubadour Luke La Volpe’s turning potential star-maker on his latest tour.

The Scots crooner has made an indelible mark on the music scene in recent years since releasing his first online singles in 2017.

He famously captured the confusion of a whole generation shortly after the first lockdown was imposed in 2020 with Terribly Beautiful, his broody ballad co-written with The View frontman Kyle Falconer, but he’s been relatively quiet since his snazzy banger Alter Ego landed two years ago.

Fans were delighted when La Volpe performed a rousing set on Radio Scotland’s Quay Sessions earlier this month, and now he’s set to hit the road in support of the Music Venue Trust.

Luke La Volpe at the Quay Sessions.

Ahead of an eight-date UK tour, which kicks off in his home town Bathgate tonight, he sent out a Facebook plea to emerging songsmiths who might be keen to support him.
Luke says he was delighted by the response – and that he’s more than happy to share the limelight.

Gigs will be ‘showcase of other talent’

“I’m not treating these gigs as headline shows – I’m treating them like they’re a showcase of other talent,” says Luke, 26.

“I want the support acts to be just as important as it would be if it was just me playing.”
The tour includes a show tomorrow night at Beat Generator, where he’ll be joined by Courier Country songsmiths Nick Shane and Katie Nicoll.

Dundee rocker Nick Shane will support La Volpe. Image: Sarah Smart.

La Volpe says he was still a teenager when he last played on the same bill as Dundee rocker Nick. “I don’t really know him, but I’ve got him on Instagram and I see his posts – he’s doing well for himself,” he adds.

As for Kirriemuir-based Katie, Luke reveals he loved her enthusiastic response to his post seeking support acts. “I just thought, if someone really wants to do it they deserve to do it,” he says.

Taught to sing as a toddler by his grandfather, his recent low profile shouldn’t be taken as any sign of a lack of productivity. Despite just fleeting festival appearances this summer, Luke confirms he’s been busy writing, with his sights set on putting his long-awaited debut album together.

Katie Nicoll will also be on the bill at Beat Generator. Image: DC Thomson. 

With a chuckle, he describes his new material as “upbeat and a bit psychedelic – almost like if The Arctic Monkeys, Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin all had a baby together”.

Anyone who checked out his recent radio session certainly won’t be surprised to hear La Volpe’s got at least one eye on the dancefloor as he plots his next move.

“I feel like I’ve got enough big ballads and anthemic tunes – I just want to showcase that I can do everything,” he declares.

Luke wants to prove he can do it all. Image: Steph Nicoll.

“There were a few new songs in that session. It’s quite strange though, because some of those songs I don’t think I’m ever going to release. I love the one called I Can’t Quit You but it doesn’t really fit with what I’m trying to do for the next part of my career, so it might come later.

“All the songs are a stepping stone to the next song, and Alter Ego is totally different again. I love surprising people.”

‘Bring a friend for free’ to shows

Anyone buying a ticket online for his National Lottery-backed Beat G gig tomorrow can take a friend along for free – and can look forward to a whole new spoken word approach.

“It’s going to be a bit stripped back,” says Luke.

“It’s not going to be the full band, it’s just me and my guitarist Ben MacDonald. He’s going to be playing electric guitar and I’ll be playing acoustic, so the songs will sound a bit different.

Luke La Volpe’s upcoming shows will be ‘a bit stripped back’.  Steph Nicoll.

“I’ll also be going through what they mean, where I wrote them and who I wrote them with, and just telling the story of each one. It’s kind of like an intimate show where you get to know me better and just hear me singing.

“It’s going to be nice in these smaller venues. I want to have a lot of crowd interaction, just by talking to each other. It’s called the United By Music Tour so I want the music to unite everybody and just feel the love in the room.”

La Volpe has another hope for his shows he’d love to see being fulfilled.

People ‘still scared to go to gigs’

“It’s getting better now, but I think a lot of people are still scared to go to gigs after Covid,” he adds.

“You’re still not seeing the same turnouts you used to see before it all, so I want this tour to let people know it’s alright, everything’s fine and we’re all in this together.”

Asked if there’s a song he particularly enjoys playing at the moment, he comes up with a fitting response. “I always love Terribly Beautiful at the end of the set,” says the singer, whose real name is Luke Gibson.

Luke has worked with the likes of The View’s Kyle Falconer and Snow Patrol’s Ian Archer. 

“That’s the song that shot me into the public eye a bit and it reminds me of being in lockdown and feeling like we’re never getting out of it. Now when I sing it it’s beautiful because everybody’s together – I get emotional singing that one.”

Looking beyond the tour, he’ll shortly be recording his next EP with producer Bruce Rintoul. “The new songs are going to be totally different again, but I love trying every different genre,” he says.

“I’m still trying to find what my sound is. I did a lot of stuff last year with Ian Archer, the guitarist from Snow Patrol – we just hit it off straight away.

“I love just working with different people, it totally unlocks different doors in your brain and you learn something from them all.”

Luke La Volpe will be at Beat Generator on September 2. Look up ticketweb.uk for tickets.

