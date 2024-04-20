‘It was hilarious and funny’: How a Tayport daughter surprised her artist father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

‘It was hilarious and funny’: How a Tayport daughter surprised her artist father

Pete Glen and his daughter Tess are exhibiting art together for the second time at the Tayport Harbour Cafe.

Artist Pete Glen and his artist daughter Tess are exhibiting together at the Harbour Cafe in Tayport. Image: Pete Glen.
Artist Pete Glen and his artist daughter Tess are exhibiting together at the Harbour Cafe in Tayport. Image: Pete Glen.
By Michael Alexander

The bond between a father and daughter is often described as unique and special.

It’s a relationship characterised by love, trust, support, and understanding.

But when Tayport artist Pete Glen reflects on how his artist daughter Tess broke the news to him that she had organised a joint exhibition for them, he laughs that it all came as a bit of a shock.

“It must have been Christmas 2023,” explains Pete, 60, who grew up in Dundee’s Menzieshill.

“In-between giving each other gifts, she gave me this hand drawn invite and it had ‘you are invited to a joint exhibition of Tess and Pete Glen blah blah blah’.

Artist Pete Glen and his artist daughter Tess are exhibiting together at the Harbour Cafe in Tayport. Image: Pete Glen.

“I was like ‘that’s hilarious, how funny’.

“She said ‘no dad, it’s booked, we’re going to be having it’!

“I was like ‘ok’!

“That obviously became a motivation to have art work ready for the exhibition.”

Tayport Harbour Cafe asked for a second art exhibition

Pete had just a few weeks to gather material for that first exhibition held at the Harbour Café in Tayport early in the year.

Curated by John Gray, who has a background in public art with Dundee City Council, the exhibition went down a treat.

But when the Harbour Café got back in touch to say there had been a cancellation and asked if the pair would like to exhibit for a second time this April, they were delighted to say yes.

Beyond the Glens exhibition. Tayport Harbour Cafe. Image: Pete Glen

The exhibition called Beyond the Glens, launched on March 31 and runs until April 27, with an open night held on April 20.

What inspires artwork of father and daughter Pete and Tess Glen?

Pete is a local artist who worked for 35 years in community development and youth work, art and higher education.

He recently retired from lecturing at Dundee University and plans to immerse himself further into art and creative adventures.

His current work is inspired by the surrounding area and the beauty of the ever-changing landscapes, seas and skies.

One of Pete Glen’s locally-inspired artworks on display at Tayport Harbour Cafe. Image: Pete Glen.

Meanwhile, Tess, 28, a former pupil of Tayport Primary and Madras College in St Andrews, studied fine art at Edinburgh College of Art.

She went on to gain a scholarship to the postgraduate programme at the Royal Drawing School in London.

She has exhibited at Christies, the RSA: New Contemporaries and Hidden Door Festival.

She currently teaches on the online young artist programme at the Royal Drawing School and at Birchwood Arts in Edinburgh.

In this exhibition, she presents etchings and paintings imbued with narrative.

One of Tess Glen’s artworks, on display at Tayport Harbour Cafe. Image: Pete Glen.

She works from observation and imagination, using the spaces and settings around her as a starting point.

Importance of father and daughter relationship

“I’ve always been into art,” explains Pete, who has three daughters, and, now he’s retired, hopes to enrol in the masters in fine art course at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design this September.

“Probably my passion for that, and Tess’ mum as well, has always been creative.

“So I think our passion for galleries and art and just being creative is ‘apple falling from the tree’ a wee bit in terms of the family are all creative and can see how important art is.

“Tess has always had a real passion for it.

One of Pete Glen’s locally-inspired artworks on display at Tayport Harbour Cafe. Image: Pete Glen.

“She was hilarious because when she was 18 she’s looking at uni and says she wants to go to art college.

“I said ‘look, I’ve got a friend in Duncan of Jordanstone who would be willing to look at your work’.

“Tess had been this quiet soul working away in her tiny bedroom, and she brought this portfolio to the art college.

“Janice who was the person at the art college was like ‘oh my god, she’s going to get accepted for every art college’ – and she did, she got accepted for every one and went to Edinburgh.”

Artist daughter a ‘great inspiration’ for artist father

Pete says he’s “very proud” of his daughter, who works between tutoring, teaching, her art and her studio.

He says she has always been a “very deep thinking kind of creative person” who always had a sketch book to hand growing up.

One of Tess Glen’s artworks, on display at Tayport Harbour Cafe. Image: Pete Glen.

“I think I should say she’s been a great inspiration for me,” he adds.

“We go off in the camper van and she really encourages me to take a sketch book and be drawing everywhere and paint everywhere. She’s pretty confident just getting on with it.

“We’ve had some great trips in the camper van just doodling and drawing and painting each other and whatever. She’s definitely a great inspiration.”

Beyond the Glens, Harbour Café, Tayport, runs until April 27 with an open night on Saturday April 20 from 7pm – 8.30pm.

More from What's On

Dundee Metal Fest 2024
Metalheads and new fans invited to unite at all-day Dundee music festival
Matthew Gibson-Smith, DEMS co-founder and DJ.
Dundee DJs move all day dance festival to Mains Castle – featuring a Grammy-winning…
Dundee-born director Finn den Hertog.
Dundee director making Sunset Song a family affair as he brings story home to…
six ladies in a row all dressed up for ladies day at Perth Races
Don’t miss out on Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse!
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008 file photo, Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan performs during the European Border Breakers awards, or EBBA awards, in Cannes, southern France. O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46, it was announced on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Bruno Bebert, File)
Why is Linger trending? Scotland's only Cranberries tribute act to make Dundee debut amid…
Musician Kathryn Joseph.
Award-winning singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph: 'Dundee still feels like my spiritual home'
Former Perth Provost Dr John Hulbert with his new book The Stone of Destiny and The Scots. Dr Hulbert argues that there must be two Stones of Destiny. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Is the 'wrong' Stone of Destiny on display in Perth?
2
CR0047507 NEWCAPS - Morag Lindsay Story - Perthshire area - Press morning for new Perth Museum - Picture shows general view / gv / locator / interior - Queen Victoria's Coat of Arms Plaque presented to the Royal George Hotel by Queen Victoria following her stay in September 1848 --- Perth Museum, St Johns Place, Perth Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Why is there a unicorn exhibition at the new Perth Museum - and how…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. easter for adults listicle Picture shows; Easter Egg Biker Run. Scotrider Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
6 cracking ways for adults to celebrate the Easter weekend in Dundee - no…
CR0047520 - Rebecca Baird Story - Fife area - Beauty and the Beast panto cast to go with What's On cover interview. Interview with Lee from Steps -- Picture shows Lee Latchford-Evans - Alhambra Theatre, 33-35 Canmore St, Dunfermline - Monday 25th March 2024 -- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Steps musical will be 'a bit like Mamma Mia' reveals member Lee as he…

Conversation