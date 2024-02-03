Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Newport-on Tay, Wormit and Tayport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Newport-on Tay, Wormit and Tayport

David Hamilton talks us through his five favourite things about his corner of Fife - from where to find the best food to an entertaining walk.

David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
David Hamilton talks us through his favourite bits about the Tay Bridgehead communities
By Claire Warrender

Wormit, Newport-on Tay and Tayport sit right on Fife’s northern tip, overlooking Dundee.

And while the three communities may be small, they are mighty when it comes to offering the best food and drink around.

Not only that, they are jammed between the River Tay, gentle countryside and the spectacular forest and beach at Tentsmuir.

And this brings a plethora of opportunities for outdoor pursuits.

Wormit, Newport and Tayport overlook the River Tay to Dundee.
Wormit, Newport and Tayport overlook the River Tay to Dundee.

Together the villages are known as the Tay Bridgehead area of Fife but they still retain their own independent identities.

Newport’s grand villas reflect its history as the home of wealthy 19th century jute barons from Dundee.

Meanwhile, Wormit lays claim to being the first village in Scotland to be lit by electricity.

And it is still a beacon for those who want a close-up view of the Tay Bridge.

It is also home to David Hamilton, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre and CoelBrew gluten-free beer.

The 39-year-old, who lives with wife Jennifer and children Amelia, 8, and Lucas, 4, agreed to tell us his top five things about the area.

1. The View Restaurant, Wormit

“It used to be a tapas place but The View now does meals, with menus for breakfast, lunch, high teas and dinner,” says David.

“It brings people in from outwith the village and a lot of people come over the water to sit and admire the view.

David with The View owner Stephen Robertson.
David with The View owner Stephen Robertson.

“We love it, as a family, to go for brunch and I try to time it so I can have a full breakfast.

“I’m gluten-free and the owner Stephen Robertson is very switched-on when it comes to dietary requirements.

“You can have a meal or a drink on the patio overlooking the bridge to Dundee. It’s class.

“I was there recently for a Burn’s Supper and they brought a piper in. It was a great night.

2. Fig & Fromage in Newport

“It was called the Urban Grocery when it first opened on the High Street but they changed their name.

Fig & Fromage is a great cheesemonger and deli and it’s also a cafe where you can sit in or take away.

Fig & Fromage in Newport-on-Tay.
Fig & Fromage in Newport-on-Tay.

“It’s run by husband and wife Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch and they have the best cheese from all over the world.

“They also have a great wine and craft beer section.

“It has a lovely village feel and is a shop every village should have.

“Newport is lucky to have them and it’s one of my go-to places.”

3. The walk from Wormit Bay to Balmerino

“One of the best things about Wormit is this fantastic walk.

“You go past some Highland cows on the way to Balmerino Abbey and we always stop to say hello.

“But you also pass two Kunekune pigs – it’s a New Zealand breed and they’re very tame and friendly.

David stops for a chat with local man Kevin Reid on the walk from Wormit to Balmerino.
David stops for a chat with local man Kevin Reid on the walk from Wormit to Balmerino.

“When they see you they come running down from the top of the hill and you can pat them.

“Then, when you arrive in Balmerino, you can see the abbey, which is one of the oldest in Scotland.

“We walk beachside and you go through a lot of farmland.”

4. Tayport Harbour

“When I was younger my pals and I used to go to Tayport Harbour and just sit and watch the boats.

“Now I take my children and they love it. Lucas, in particular, loves boats.

Tayport Harbour is a favourite spot.
Tayport Harbour is one of the best things about the Wormit, Newport and Tayport area.

“There are always a lot there and it’s brilliant just watching them all.

“It’s a bit like a marina and you can get right down by the water.

“And it’s usually quite active with people prepping and fiddling with their boats.

“On a sunny day it’s a busy wee area and there’s a cafe in the corner.

“There’s a cool wee vibe and it’s nice to while away the hours there.

5. Boat Brae bar and restaurant, Newport

Boat Brae is a fab place to go if you want a beer.

“They have an open deck with a clear patio screen so you feel like you’re literally on the beach.

“It’s beautiful on a sunny day looking out over the silvery Tay.

“But I’ve been there when the weather’s not so nice and you get the feel of the waves crashing. It’s amazing.

“It’s a really cool place to have a drink and it’s our go-to place with friends.

“The food’s good too.”

