Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Newport-on Tay, Wormit and Tayport

Wormit, Newport-on Tay and Tayport sit right on Fife’s northern tip, overlooking Dundee.

And while the three communities may be small, they are mighty when it comes to offering the best food and drink around.

Not only that, they are jammed between the River Tay, gentle countryside and the spectacular forest and beach at Tentsmuir.

And this brings a plethora of opportunities for outdoor pursuits.

Together the villages are known as the Tay Bridgehead area of Fife but they still retain their own independent identities.

Newport’s grand villas reflect its history as the home of wealthy 19th century jute barons from Dundee.

Meanwhile, Wormit lays claim to being the first village in Scotland to be lit by electricity.

And it is still a beacon for those who want a close-up view of the Tay Bridge.

It is also home to David Hamilton, co-owner of the Scottish Deer Centre and CoelBrew gluten-free beer.

The 39-year-old, who lives with wife Jennifer and children Amelia, 8, and Lucas, 4, agreed to tell us his top five things about the area.

1. The View Restaurant, Wormit

“It used to be a tapas place but The View now does meals, with menus for breakfast, lunch, high teas and dinner,” says David.

“It brings people in from outwith the village and a lot of people come over the water to sit and admire the view.

“We love it, as a family, to go for brunch and I try to time it so I can have a full breakfast.

“I’m gluten-free and the owner Stephen Robertson is very switched-on when it comes to dietary requirements.

“You can have a meal or a drink on the patio overlooking the bridge to Dundee. It’s class.

“I was there recently for a Burn’s Supper and they brought a piper in. It was a great night.

2. Fig & Fromage in Newport

“It was called the Urban Grocery when it first opened on the High Street but they changed their name.

“Fig & Fromage is a great cheesemonger and deli and it’s also a cafe where you can sit in or take away.

“It’s run by husband and wife Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch and they have the best cheese from all over the world.

“They also have a great wine and craft beer section.

“It has a lovely village feel and is a shop every village should have.

“Newport is lucky to have them and it’s one of my go-to places.”

3. The walk from Wormit Bay to Balmerino

“One of the best things about Wormit is this fantastic walk.

“You go past some Highland cows on the way to Balmerino Abbey and we always stop to say hello.

“But you also pass two Kunekune pigs – it’s a New Zealand breed and they’re very tame and friendly.

“When they see you they come running down from the top of the hill and you can pat them.

“Then, when you arrive in Balmerino, you can see the abbey, which is one of the oldest in Scotland.

“We walk beachside and you go through a lot of farmland.”

4. Tayport Harbour

“When I was younger my pals and I used to go to Tayport Harbour and just sit and watch the boats.

“Now I take my children and they love it. Lucas, in particular, loves boats.

“There are always a lot there and it’s brilliant just watching them all.

“It’s a bit like a marina and you can get right down by the water.

“And it’s usually quite active with people prepping and fiddling with their boats.

“On a sunny day it’s a busy wee area and there’s a cafe in the corner.

“There’s a cool wee vibe and it’s nice to while away the hours there.

5. Boat Brae bar and restaurant, Newport

“Boat Brae is a fab place to go if you want a beer.

“They have an open deck with a clear patio screen so you feel like you’re literally on the beach.

“It’s beautiful on a sunny day looking out over the silvery Tay.

“But I’ve been there when the weather’s not so nice and you get the feel of the waves crashing. It’s amazing.

“It’s a really cool place to have a drink and it’s our go-to place with friends.

“The food’s good too.”