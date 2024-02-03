Kirriemuir Connections embarks on £500k expansion as project pioneer takes up national dementia role

Kirriemuir Connections has announced a significant leadership change as the community hub embarks on a major development to support locals affected by dementia.

Preparatory work will begin next week on a new community annexe expansion for the award-winning organisation.

It comes as charity chief Graham Galloway departs to take up a national role with Meetings Centres Scotland.

Meeting centres are a dementia support model pioneered in this country by the Angus group.

Leading the way

Kirrie Connections was set up in 2015 as a community hub to help individuals and families affected by dementia.

Graham’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in shaping Kirrie Connections success.

In 2019 it became Scotland’s first meeting centre.

The international dementia help model was developed in the Netherlands.

It is based around a club where people can meet to talk to others and get help that focuses on what they need.

The initiative has since been expanded to other Angus towns.

Graham is taking up the CEO role at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

Reflecting on his nine-year tenure, he expressed gratitude for the profound impact of Kirrie Connections on the lives of its members and their families.

“It has been an honour to serve as CEO of Kirrie Connections and witness the resilience, compassion, and strength of our community.

“Together, we have built something truly special.”

Successor’s depth of experience

He has been succeeded by newly appointed CEO Jacqui Dillon.

Jacqui brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the organisation’s mission.

It will ensure a seamless transition and continued success for Kirrie Connections.

She said: “On behalf of the Kirrie Connections board, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for all Graham has achieved over the last nine years.

“We wish him every success in his new post.”

Kirrie Connections chairman Derek Marshall said: “The board is delighted to welcome Jacqui Dillon as our new CEO and has every confidence she will lead Kirrie Connections into its next exciting phase of development.”

Jacqui’s appointment coincides with the beginning of work on the new community annexe.

The £500,000 development will add vital accommodation to the Roods base which the organisation moved into during the pandemic.

The public have been asked not to use the Kirrie Connections car park while the work is ongoing.

“As the organisation enters this new chapter, it remains dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusivity, understanding, and empowerment for all its members,” said Jacqui.