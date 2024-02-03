Kirriemuir Connections embarks on £500k expansion as project pioneer takes up national dementia role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir Connections embarks on £500k expansion as project pioneer takes up national dementia role

Graham Galloway will bid farewell to the Angus organisation to oversee dementia meeting centres across Scotland.

By Graham Brown
New Kirrie Connections CEO Jacqui Dillon and predecessor Graham Galloway with members (front l to r), Nora Bruce, Dave Kettles and Pam Sherriffs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New Kirrie Connections CEO Jacqui Dillon and predecessor Graham Galloway with members (front l to r), Nora Bruce, Dave Kettles and Pam Sherriffs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir Connections has announced a significant leadership change as the community hub embarks on a major development to support locals affected by dementia.

Preparatory work will begin next week on a new community annexe expansion for the award-winning organisation.

It comes as charity chief Graham Galloway departs to take up a national role with Meetings Centres Scotland.

Meeting centres are a dementia support model pioneered in this country by the Angus group.

Leading the way

Kirrie Connections was set up in 2015 as a community hub to help individuals and families affected by dementia.

Graham’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in shaping Kirrie Connections success.

New Scottish Meeting Centres CEO Graham Galloway and his successor at Kirrie Connections Jacqui Dillon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In 2019 it became Scotland’s first meeting centre.

The international dementia help model was developed in the Netherlands.

It is based around a club where people can meet to talk to others and get help that focuses on what they need.

The initiative has since been expanded to other Angus towns.

Graham is taking up the CEO role at newly-established charity Meeting Centres Scotland.

Reflecting on his nine-year tenure, he expressed gratitude for the profound impact of Kirrie Connections on the lives of its members and their families.

“It has been an honour to serve as CEO of Kirrie Connections and witness the resilience, compassion, and strength of our community.

“Together, we have built something truly special.”

Successor’s depth of experience

He has been succeeded by newly appointed CEO Jacqui Dillon.

Jacqui brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the organisation’s mission.

It will ensure a seamless transition and continued success for Kirrie Connections.

She said: “On behalf of the Kirrie Connections board, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for all Graham has achieved over the last nine years.

“We wish him every success in his new post.”

Kirrie Connections dementia meeting centre.
Jacqui Dillon and Graham Galloway at Kirrie Connections where work on a new annexe is about to start. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kirrie Connections chairman Derek Marshall said: “The board is delighted to welcome Jacqui Dillon as our new CEO and has every confidence she will lead Kirrie Connections into its next exciting phase of development.”

Jacqui’s appointment coincides with the beginning of work on the new community annexe.

The £500,000 development will add vital accommodation to the Roods base which the organisation moved into during the pandemic.

The public have been asked not to use the Kirrie Connections car park while the work is ongoing.

“As the organisation enters this new chapter, it remains dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusivity, understanding, and empowerment for all its members,” said Jacqui.

