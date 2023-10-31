VIDEO: Forfar dementia centre members sing praises of life-changing Lochside Connections

Angus dementia centre members have produced their own music video to sing the praises of the pioneering project transforming their quality of life.

Lochside Connections opened in May 2022 at the home of Strathmore Cricket Club in Forfar.

It was the latest Angus centre in a programme led by Kirrie Connections, who brought the successful Dutch model of dementia meeting centres to Scotland.

Now, 18 months on, Lochside Connections is operating at capacity.

The music video emerged from one member’s suggestion about the type of activities they would like to take part in.

Staff, volunteers and members collaborated with local music-maker David Falconer to capture their feelings about the centre.

Upon Broad Shoulders

And they have shared them with the video of Upon Broad Shoulders.

David visited Lochside Connections several times to involve the members in all aspects of the project.

Centre manager Laura Whitton said: “David started out by getting to know the members and finding out about their musical tastes.

“He then moved on to generating lyrics for the song, inviting members to explore their feelings about the meeting centre and the difference it makes to their lives.

“From there, David took all of the ideas he had gathered and began to put them together in a song.

“None of us at the centre would describe ourselves as confident performers, but Upon Broad Shoulders was created by the members.

“We all thought it would carry a much stronger message if it was performed by those whose feelings it encapsulates.

“And with a bit of support and patience, we’ve produced something that we all like and are proud of.

“Being part of our centre is helping members live well with their dementia and enjoy new friendships and experiences.

“They feel they are part of something and feel much more able to face new challenges as part of a wider community.”

Pioneering centres across Angus

Lochside Connections is one of four dementia meeting centres now operating in Angus.

Laura said: “When we opened we believed there was a need for a meeting centre in Forfar and the last 18 months have proved us to be correct.

“Our membership has just kept on growing, to the point we are running at capacity.

“The support we have received from the local community has been fantastic – whether in the form of financial donations or people contributing to the programme by sharing their time and expertise.

“We honestly couldn’t have imagined the centre becoming so successful so soon.”