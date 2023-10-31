VIDEO: Forfar dementia centre members sing praises of life-changing Lochside Connections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Forfar dementia centre members sing praises of life-changing Lochside Connections

Lochside Connections dementia meeting centre is already at capacity, just 18 months after opening.

By Graham Brown
The making of the Lochside Connections music video was a fun process. Image: Supplied
The making of the Lochside Connections music video was a fun process. Image: Supplied

Angus dementia centre members have produced their own music video to sing the praises of the pioneering project transforming their quality of life.

Lochside Connections opened in May 2022 at the home of Strathmore Cricket Club in Forfar.

It was the latest Angus centre in a programme led by Kirrie Connections, who brought the successful Dutch model of dementia meeting centres to Scotland.

Now, 18 months on, Lochside Connections is operating at capacity.

Lochside Connections members working with musician David Falconer during the making of Upon Broad Shoulders. Image: Supplied
Lochside Connections members working with musician David Falconer during the making of Upon Broad Shoulders. Image: Supplied

The music video emerged from one member’s suggestion about the type of activities they would like to take part in.

Staff, volunteers and members collaborated with local music-maker David Falconer to capture their feelings about the centre.

Upon Broad Shoulders

And they have shared them with the video of Upon Broad Shoulders.

David visited Lochside Connections several times to involve the members in all aspects of the project.

Centre manager Laura Whitton said: “David started out by getting to know the members and finding out about their musical tastes.

“He then moved on to generating lyrics for the song, inviting members to explore their feelings about the meeting centre and the difference it makes to their lives.

“From there, David took all of the ideas he had gathered and began to put them together in a song.

“None of us at the centre would describe ourselves as confident performers, but Upon Broad Shoulders was created by the members.

“We all thought it would carry a much stronger message if it was performed by those whose feelings it encapsulates.

“And with a bit of support and patience, we’ve produced something that we all like and are proud of.

“Being part of our centre is helping members live well with their dementia and enjoy new friendships and experiences.

“They feel they are part of something and feel much more able to face new challenges as part of a wider community.”

Pioneering centres across Angus

Lochside Connections is one of four dementia meeting centres now operating in Angus.

Laura said: “When we opened we believed there was a need for a meeting centre in Forfar and the last 18 months have proved us to be correct.

“Our membership has just kept on growing, to the point we are running at capacity.

“The support we have received from the local community has been fantastic – whether in the form of financial donations or people contributing to the programme by sharing their time and expertise.

“We honestly couldn’t have imagined the centre becoming so successful so soon.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain
The one-time luxury Letham Grange hotel continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange owners delay second consultation event on controversial redevelopment bid
car fire kirriemuir forfar
Crew tackles car fire on road between Forfar and Kirriemuir
Fife paedophile Liam Cunningham.
Fife paedophile back on sex offenders register after police seize child abuse cache
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Gateway to the Glens in Kirrie has shut its doors. Image: Angus Alive
What now for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums after curtain comes down on visitor season?
Flooding in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council to release £250,000 for Storm Babet emergency response
The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday
Storm destroys 30 METRES of main sewer beside Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches…
The scene at Montrose seafront. Image: Councillor Tommy Stewart
Historic Montrose links and seafront a scene of "absolute devastation" after weekend storm