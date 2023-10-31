Kingfisher spotted in Dundee’s Botanic Garden for the first time in the attraction’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Environment

Kingfisher spotted in Dundee’s Botanic Garden for the first time in the attraction’s history

Dundee gardeners were left stunned as the colourful bird was spotted in the rewilded city ponds.

By Joanna Bremner
A side by side image of a kingfisher perched on a branch and the smiling Dundee Botanic Garden Curator, Kevin Frediani.
A kingfisher spotted in the Dundee Botanic Garden alongside Kevin Frediani, garden curator. Image: Colin Robertson; Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In the 52 years since it began, the Dundee Botanic Garden has never been visited by a kingfisher – until this year.

Garden curator Kevin Frediani and his team were delighted – and proud – when they spotted the kingfisher for the first time this year.

Through time spent naturalising the ponds at the garden, they have created an environment which is enticing enough to coax in the “fragile” bird.

Kevin said: “In the 50 year history of the botanic garden, from October 1971 right up until this year, we had not had a kingfisher before.”

That was until he spotted one in January.

He recalled: “I saw it first. I was walking around with the chair and the secretary. I said ‘I’m sure I’ve just seen a kingfisher’.

“They looked at me and laughed. They didn’t believe me. So we went back to look.

“Sure enough. All three of us stood there with our mouths open.

“There it was. A kingfisher, sat on a branch.”

A kingfisher sat on a branch at the Dundee Botanic Garden.
A kingfisher at the Dundee Botanic Garden. Image: Colin Robertson.

Kingfishers are notoriously difficult to spot, and their populations are more sparse in Scotland.

And yet, there is at least one kingfisher frequenting the Dundee Botanic Garden.

Kevin recalled: “It was duck-diving and then it flitted back across the water and up into a willow tree by the lower pond.

“We waited and it came back into the reeds.

“It sat on a sculpture a student had temporarily put into the water and used that as a perch.”

I had a great big grin on my face.”

Kevin Frediani, curator of Dundee Botanic Garden and head of grounds

“It brought me back to the first time I saw a kingfisher.”

That was when Kevin was nine, out on a cub camp by the River Severn in Gloucester.

Nine-year-old Kevin in his cub camp uniform.
Nine-year-old Kevin Frediani ahead of a cub camp fishing trip when he first spotted a kingfisher.

“It took me back to that moment.”

Back in the garden, Kevin said: “I had a great big grin on my face.

“And I said to the others, that’s a good omen for the year.”

What steps brought the kingfisher to the Dundee Botanic Garden?

Kevin refers to the kingfishers as a “fragile” bird.

This means the environment which they need has a set of requirements which must be met in order for kingfishers to come for a visit.

The gardens around the pond have been rewilded (returned to a natural state with as little human intervention as possible) which helps keep the water quality of the garden’s ponds high.

Kevin said: “We’re mimicking what nature does best.

“In terms of pond management, there are a series of steps.

“And in every layer, we’ve got something in the habitat that provides a small niche where life can live to its full potential.

“We’re trying to make sure that our pond is like the natural system that you would have found in the wild.”

A kingfisher sat on a branch at the Dundee Botanic Garden.
A kingfisher at one of the Dundee Botanic Garden ponds. Image: Colin Robertson/Dundee Botanic Garden.

“We think they come up to the garden looking for warmer, protected conditions than they would get down on the Tay,” Kevin explained.

“Kingfishers require not just standing water, but movement in water. They also require a water quality that allows for the freshwater fish to be available and to be breeding.

“We’ve got ponds that do have sticklebacks [fish] in them and they’re breeding, which means it’s a sustainable population.

“The fish require small insects to feed off within the pond, so if there’s any pollution at all in that waterway it affects that food chain.

“It only takes one or two things to go wrong and if you lose that bottom of the food chain, it affects the rest.”

‘Ultimately, nature tells you’ if you’re doing things right’

At the Dundee Botanic Garden, the evidence of their hard work is clear in the arrival of the hard to please kingfisher.

“Ultimately, nature tells you,” Kevin said.

“Where we get it wrong, we see pollution and loss of life.

“But to see something so fragile (in an ecosystem context) as a kingfisher, tells you that you’re doing something right. It means it is a good habitat.”

Kevin Frediani, curator of Dundee Botanic Garden.
Kevin Frediani, curator of Dundee Botanic Garden looks through the established wildflower meadows. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The arrival of the kingfisher has filled Kevin with pride.

“Since 1900, we’ve lost over a million ponds nationally,” he said.

“So to be on a site that has not only created ponds, but also seen them become naturalised by local wildlife that is quite rare for people to see is amazing.

“But to do that in somewhere that I manage? That’s one of the proudest things you can have on your watch, isn’t it?”

