Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lochside Connections: The new Forfar centre already making a difference to the lives of those living with dementia

By Graham Brown
July 21 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 21 2022, 7.15am
Lochside Connections manager Laura Whitton with Dave Craig (left) and Bob Mackie.
Lochside Connections manager Laura Whitton with Dave Craig (left) and Bob Mackie. Pic: Paul Reid.

A new Forfar dementia centre is already looking to expand support to locals after the success of its early days.

Lochside Connections at Strathmore Cricket Club is the latest Angus strand of a pioneering meeting centres programme.

The model was a recognised European success story before Kirrie Connections set up the first Scottish meeting centre in 2018.

Forfar dementia meeting centre
Support Worker Gail Trayner with Dave Coull. Pic: Paul Reid.

Earlier this year, Kirrie Connections secured six-figure funding to support the roll-out of Angus meeting centres.

Montrose Community Trust teamed up with the town’s YM Montrose hub to open a centre in the town.

Plans to move to three days a week in Forfar

And the Forfar centre is already making a positive difference to those in the town living with dementia.

It is proving so popular the aim is to expand its opening from one day a week to three.

Meeting centres welcome people living with dementia and their family carers.

Their work is based around research into methods that help people adjust to living with the symptoms and the changes dementia brings.

Manager Laura Whitton says the social club ethos is tailored to the individual needs of those at Lochside Connections.

“We have been very excited to open our doors,” she said.

Activities co-ordinator Becca Paton with Bill Kilgour (left) and Dave Coull.
Activities co-ordinator Becca Paton with Bill Kilgour (left) and Dave Coull. Pic: Paul Reid.

“It’s amazing to see how the meeting centre brings people together and creates a friendly, welcoming space for everyone to have some fun and connect with the community.”

Range of activities

Early activities have included gardening, quizzes, sports and games.

“There’s also been time just to sit, chat and get to know new people,” said Laura.

“The activity programme is very important.

Bob Mackie (left) and Dave Craig try their hand at badminton
Bob Mackie (left) and Dave Craig try their hand at badminton. Pic: Paul Reid.

“One of the benefits of meeting centres is that they help to keep members engaged and active.

“Every day we are open we have some activities, which we plan with the members – making sure that we are doing things that they are interested in and enjoy.”

When is the centre open?

Lochside currently operates on Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm.

It wants to expand its opening hours to three days a week to include Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We feel the time is right to welcome in new members and for more people to benefit from attending the centre,” Laura added.

So the group is making a plea to anyone who might benefit.

And it hopes locals will be willing to play a part in its growth.

Laura said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who knows someone living with mild to moderate dementia for whom the meeting centre might be the right service.

“There are also many different opportunities to volunteer with us.

“They range from helping with the day-to-day running of the meeting centre, chatting with the members or maybe bringing a skill along for our members to enjoy.

“We’re also keen to strengthen our committee and bring in people who can help us with the business end of the organisation.

“All contributions would be greatly appreciated. Anyone interested just needs to get in touch.”

Email manager@lochsideconnections.co.uk or visit lochsideconnections.co.uk

