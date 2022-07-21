Crieff family’s ‘urgent’ plea for volunteers to keep furniture charity alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff family’s ‘urgent’ plea for volunteers to keep furniture charity alive

By Stephen Eighteen
July 21 2022, 5.56am Updated: July 21 2022, 7.20am
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares
Tina McRorie.

A Perthshire charity that donates second-hand furniture to those without the funds to purchase may be forced to close if volunteers don’t come forward.

Strathearn Cares has helped dozens of locals each year since being set up by Tina McRorie six years ago.

Tina, 53, started the charity when she ran Crieff Community Foodbank and encountered someone who had a flat but nothing to furnish it or cook with.

“I went home and put a shout-out on Facebook which got everything the person needed,” she said.

“Before long I would come across lots of people in need of my help and so it began.”

‘My biggest problem is finding volunteers’

Tina now runs Strathearn Cares with her husband Nick, 56, who also works at Stewarts Building Services, and daughter Savannah, 16. They live in Crieff.

The charity helps Strathearn and Strathallan residents who have fallen victim to domestic abuse, fires and floods, as well as those facing general financial hardship.

It operates on a referral-only basis from professionals such as support workers, social workers, health workers and GPs, and organisations including Women’s Aid.

Tina McRorie receiving funding from John Bryce and David Mcinally from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Perthshire West.
Tina McRorie receiving funding from John Bryce and David Mcinally from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Perthshire West.

Tina was left money in a will that helped her buy a furniture storage unit in Auchterarder, to where volunteer drivers are paid a mileage fee.

“My biggest problem is finding volunteers to help,” she said. “We currently don’t have a van of our own so need somebody with a van who is willing to help me one day a week.

“I also need somebody to come along with the driver and myself to do the lifting. I am very well-supported with donations but I can’t get drivers.”

‘We all need a helping hand’

Tina also works at Crieff Connexions three mornings per week “as food poverty has a big place in my heart and goes hand in hand with furniture poverty”.

Good morning, I’ve asked many times and hoping this time I’m successful.We URGENTLY need more drivers or we can’t…

Posted by Strathearn Cares on Monday, 18 July 2022

She added: “At Strathearn Cares I work as a referral-only scheme where a professional emails me the service user’s details and how many children etc.

“I am usually told what they need but often find people a bit embarrassed to ask for more, which they needn’t be as we all need a helping hand sometimes in life.

“I usually get provided with contact phone numbers and I then work with the service user to find out what else they need.

“We collect the items from our storage and deliver direct to the service user but I try my best to give them a choice of fabrics and sofas etc, stock permitting.”

‘We are in danger of having to close’

The McRorie family are supported by Crieff Garage, which kindly allows the use of a van at night.

01764 652273

Posted by Crieff Garage on Wednesday, 10 February 2016

“The garage is amazing but this isn’t always ideal as it’s around 7pm before we set out so it’s too late if there’s lots to deliver,” Tina added.

“If I can’t get a man and van plus help then we are in danger of having to close our valuable and much-needed service, which would be awful.

“With these unprecedented times we find ourselves in, more and more people are in need of help and situations are worsening by the day.”

If you want to volunteer or donate, email Tina on strathearncares@gmail.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]