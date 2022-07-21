Angus Lamborghini racer Mitchell bubbling with excitement over Spa weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Lamborghini racer Mitchell bubbling with excitement over Spa weekend

By Graham Brown
July 21 2022, 5.58am Updated: July 21 2022, 8.20am
Sandy Mitchell on his way to a podium position in the last British GT round.
Fresh from a podium finish in the previous round of the British GT Championship, former champion Sandy Mitchell is back to action at one of the world’s iconic circuits.

And the Forfar 22-year-old says he cannot wait to experience another Spa weekend.

Lamborghini factory ace Mitchell has forged a love affair with the 4.3 mile Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest.

Sandy Mitchell
He’s already a two-time class winner in the gruelling Spa 24 Hours.

The twice-round-the-clock endurance event is again on the horizon as the finale to Spa speed week.

British GT duty calls

But first up for Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon is round seven of the 2022 British GT campaign in the Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

They were Silverstone 500 winners in May and narrowly missed out on a race win last time out at Snetterton in Norfolk.

The duo head to Belgium fourth in the title race, crucially just 2.5 points off second place in the championship.

Sandy Mitchell
And the former Dundee High School pupil is delighted to be back at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix venue.

“I love Spa,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate to win my class in the 24 Hrs race a couple of times.

“The circuit is a brilliant test of driving; it suits the Lamborghini perfectly, and it’s set in the most spectacular scenery.

Sandy Mitchell in action during the 2021 Spa 24 Hours.
“But this weekend’s race is a sprint, compared to the 24-hours race,” said the Tunnocks, Thorntons Solicitors and Black Bull Whisky backed driver.

“We tested successfully at the circuit last month and it’s always great to be able to let the Lamborghini GT3 really stretch its legs.

Success penalty

“We have a 15-second success time penalty to serve at our final pitstop as a result of our second place at Snetterton,” he said.

“It isn’t ideal, but the whole Barwell team has shown throughout this season that we have the package to fight at the front of the field.

“And that’s exactly what we plan to do again this weekend in Spa.”

The sharp end of the British GT season will see crews head to Brands Hatch in September before a Donington Park return for the final round.

