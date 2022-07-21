Angus Lamborghini racer Mitchell bubbling with excitement over Spa weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh from a podium finish in the previous round of the British GT Championship, former champion Sandy Mitchell is back to action at one of the world’s iconic circuits.

And the Forfar 22-year-old says he cannot wait to experience another Spa weekend.

Lamborghini factory ace Mitchell has forged a love affair with the 4.3 mile Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium’s Ardennes Forest.

He’s already a two-time class winner in the gruelling Spa 24 Hours.

The twice-round-the-clock endurance event is again on the horizon as the finale to Spa speed week.

British GT duty calls

But first up for Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon is round seven of the 2022 British GT campaign in the Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

They were Silverstone 500 winners in May and narrowly missed out on a race win last time out at Snetterton in Norfolk.

The duo head to Belgium fourth in the title race, crucially just 2.5 points off second place in the championship.

And the former Dundee High School pupil is delighted to be back at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix venue.

“I love Spa,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate to win my class in the 24 Hrs race a couple of times.

“The circuit is a brilliant test of driving; it suits the Lamborghini perfectly, and it’s set in the most spectacular scenery.

“But this weekend’s race is a sprint, compared to the 24-hours race,” said the Tunnocks, Thorntons Solicitors and Black Bull Whisky backed driver.

“We tested successfully at the circuit last month and it’s always great to be able to let the Lamborghini GT3 really stretch its legs.

Success penalty

“We have a 15-second success time penalty to serve at our final pitstop as a result of our second place at Snetterton,” he said.

“It isn’t ideal, but the whole Barwell team has shown throughout this season that we have the package to fight at the front of the field.

“And that’s exactly what we plan to do again this weekend in Spa.”

The sharp end of the British GT season will see crews head to Brands Hatch in September before a Donington Park return for the final round.