Thorntons: Dundee law firm makes deal to merge with 218-year-old rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thorntons: Dundee law firm makes deal to merge with 218-year-old rival

By Rob McLaren
March 10 2022, 3.56pm Updated: March 10 2022, 6.39pm
Thorntons chairman Colin Graham, Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg and Stuart & Stuart senior partner Chris Anderson.
Thorntons chairman Colin Graham, Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg and Stuart & Stuart senior partner Chris Anderson.

Major Tayside and Fife employer Thorntons has announced a deal to merge with another of Scotland’s oldest legal firms.

Thorntons Solicitors, whose headquarters are in Dundee, will merge with Edinburgh-based Stuart & Stuart WS on April 1.

Both companies’ roots go back to the 19th Century, making them among the oldest legal businesses in Scotland.

Stuart & Stuart’s origins date to 1804, while Thorntons can be traced to 1857.

The new, expanded business will total 564 people, of which 71 are partners. It will be the fourth-largest independent law business in Scotland.

Deal strengthens Thorntons in Central Belt

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said the businesses wanted to strengthen its presence in the Central Belt.

She said: “It is incredibly encouraging, having received many, many approaches over the years, that Stuart & Stuart have chosen Thorntons as a trusted home for their clients and people.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Stuart & Stuart’s people to Thorntons and I am excited about the significant benefits arising from this deal.

Lesley Larg, Thorntons managing partner.

“There are many similarities in terms of the services the firms provide – our shared values which drive how we operate for our people and our communities, and our mutual focus on excellent client care.

“It is central to our strategic plan that we accelerate our growth in the Central Belt.

“Therefore Stuart & Stuart is a superb, complementary fit, given its culture, history and commitment to outstanding client service.”

Entire team to transfer to Thorntons

Thorntons recently posted a record turnover for last year of £31.2 million. The full service law firm has several offices in Tayside and Fife as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Stuart & Stuart senior partner Chris Anderson said the merger is “a fantastic move for two firms which share a remarkably similar outlook.”

He said: “In a career which has seen its fair share of deals, this was one of the simplest and most positive transactions.

Thorntons’ headquarters in Dundee.

“Both firms have a long and proud pedigree of client service. I have no doubt the newly enlarged firm will continue to forge ahead.”

Under the terms of the deal, Stuart & Stuart’s entire team of 31 will transfer to Thorntons.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]