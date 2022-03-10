Thorntons: Dundee law firm makes deal to merge with 218-year-old rival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major Tayside and Fife employer Thorntons has announced a deal to merge with another of Scotland’s oldest legal firms.

Thorntons Solicitors, whose headquarters are in Dundee, will merge with Edinburgh-based Stuart & Stuart WS on April 1.

Both companies’ roots go back to the 19th Century, making them among the oldest legal businesses in Scotland.

Stuart & Stuart’s origins date to 1804, while Thorntons can be traced to 1857.

The new, expanded business will total 564 people, of which 71 are partners. It will be the fourth-largest independent law business in Scotland.

Deal strengthens Thorntons in Central Belt

Thorntons managing partner Lesley Larg said the businesses wanted to strengthen its presence in the Central Belt.

She said: “It is incredibly encouraging, having received many, many approaches over the years, that Stuart & Stuart have chosen Thorntons as a trusted home for their clients and people.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Stuart & Stuart’s people to Thorntons and I am excited about the significant benefits arising from this deal.

“There are many similarities in terms of the services the firms provide – our shared values which drive how we operate for our people and our communities, and our mutual focus on excellent client care.

“It is central to our strategic plan that we accelerate our growth in the Central Belt.

“Therefore Stuart & Stuart is a superb, complementary fit, given its culture, history and commitment to outstanding client service.”

Entire team to transfer to Thorntons

Thorntons recently posted a record turnover for last year of £31.2 million. The full service law firm has several offices in Tayside and Fife as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Stuart & Stuart senior partner Chris Anderson said the merger is “a fantastic move for two firms which share a remarkably similar outlook.”

He said: “In a career which has seen its fair share of deals, this was one of the simplest and most positive transactions.

“Both firms have a long and proud pedigree of client service. I have no doubt the newly enlarged firm will continue to forge ahead.”

Under the terms of the deal, Stuart & Stuart’s entire team of 31 will transfer to Thorntons.