Gran leaves 14 years as school assistant behind to open Carnoustie craft shop

Morag Scorgie said she fancied a change of career, so launched her own business.

By Alex Banks
Morag Scorgie has swapped the classroom for her new craft shop, Monkey Makes in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
A Carnoustie gran who fancied a change of job after 14 years working in schools has opened her own shop in the town.

Morag Scorgie worked as a school assistant at Timmergreens Primary School in Arbroath and Carlogie Primary School in Carnoustie.

She decided to turn her hobby for crafts into her livelihood.

She has opened Monkey Makes in Carnoustie High Street, which offers a range of craft products as well as lessons.

Crafting a new career with Monkey Makes

Morag got the keys to the premises, the former Golden Stitch alterations and repair centre, in May.

It has been a real family effort to refurbish the property.

Morag, who runs the shop with 29-year-old daughter Hannah, said: “I’ve spent a bit of time and money getting it ready.

“My husband Ewan, is a shop fitter, so that came in handy.”

Morag Scorgie at work. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’ve had a lot of fun setting up the shop.

“Me and my daughter chose the Monkey Makes name, so have made the shop jungle themed.

She said the response to the new shop has been promising and has put to rest any nerves she had about opening.

A selection of the products on sale at Monkey Makes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Morag said: “It was obviously very exciting, but a bit nervy too. It still doesn’t feel real yet.

“The response and following on social media has been amazing.”

What’s on offer in new Carnoustie store?

The business will work with other local crafters, who can rent available shelves to showcase and sell their products.

Morag continued: “I wanted to work with local crafters, so my daughter set up a website and Facebook.

“There’s already been over 30 responses to rent a shelf and it’s been overwhelming.

Monkey Makes in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have kept the shop to one shelf of each product.

“There will be opportunities for people to host classes here too.”

The shop sells a wide range from candles to ceramic paintings, while sewing machines and jigsaws are also available for rent.

