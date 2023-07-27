Full steam ahead as Perthshire’s miniature railway enthusiasts prepare to welcome crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full steam ahead as Perthshire’s miniature railway enthusiasts prepare to welcome crowds

Wester Pickston miniature railway is a little slice of locomotive heaven in the Perthshire countryside - and it's open this weekend.

By Morag Lindsay
Three men standing around a miniature train with a fourth man in the driver's seat.
Volunteers at the Wester Pickston Railway Centre near Methven are looking forward to welcoming visitors aboard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tiny trainspotters will be making tracks to Perthshire this weekend when a dedicated group of enthusiasts throw open the gates to their miniature railway.

The Wester Pickston Railway Centre is set in seven acres of woodland near Methven.

It boasts two tracks which carry lovingly-maintained miniature steam and diesel locomotives around the grounds, as well as woodland paths for steam-powered road trains.

It’s used regularly by around 130 members of the Scottish Model Engineering Trust.

They also hold an open day four times a year when members of the public can visit, tour the site and hop aboard the little trains themselves.

Miniature train with passengers of all ages aboard it at Wester Pickston railway centre.
The Wester Pickston railway open days are always well-attended. Image: Phil Shephard.

Membership secretary Trevor Goody says recent visitors to the Wester Pickston railway have ranged in age from three to 91. And he and his pals are looking forward to welcoming the latest batch of like-minded souls this Sunday.

“The open days are always well-attended,” he said.

“There’ll be lots going on, and people are just fascinated by steam trains.”

‘Wester Pickston railway is my life’

Trevor, 83, from Forgandenny, is at the centre several times a week.

Trevor Goody standing by the track at the Wester Pickston railway centre.
Trevor Goody at the Wester Pickston Railway Centre near Methven. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He grew up to be a trainspotter after travelling by steam train to school in London.

It wasn’t until he retired from Strathallan School, where he was head of mathematics, that his passion for all things rail-related took over his life again.

He started doing woodwork when he retired, and was manning the craft marquee at Blair Atholl Horse Trials when a chance encounter with a fellow exhibitor from the  Scottish Model Engineering Trust introduced him to Wester Pickston railway.

Three men standing around a miniature train with a fourth man in the driver's seat.
Chairman Phil Shephard and members Chris Rose and Michael Ball alongside Trevor Goody at the Wester Pickston Railway Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“That’s when I was 65,” he said.

“I’ve built two locomotives since then.

“Since my wife died, it’s been my life. I go up there, meet all the people and have a good natter. It’s a wonderful place.”

Centre welcomes fellow travellers

The Scottish Model Engineering Trust bought the Western Pickston site nearly 20 years ago and set about transforming it into the mini-marvel it is today.

Sign saying 'Welcome to Wester Pickston: The home of miniature railway excellence'.
Members have worked hard to make Wester Pickston Railway Centre what it is today. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The first track was officially opened by John Swinney MSP in 2007.

And since then, members have created a second track and all manner of add-ons to support their hobby.

There’s now a large workshop, equipped with lathes and milling machines, as well as a club room and kitchen.

Since 2019, the Perth and District Model Railway Club has also had its base at the Wester Pickston Railway.

In addition to the open days, the Methven group welcomes regular visits from kindred spirits.

A group of classic car enthusiasts from Fife were entertained there last weekend.

It has also supported various charities and played host to children from Chernobyl.

The centre is three miles out out Methven, on College Road, Glenalmond and the open day will run from 11am to 4pm this Sunday.

Miniature train rides will cost £3 a time, or £10 for four.

