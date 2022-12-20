Fife firm to install hundreds of solar panels at a cost of £600,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife firm to install hundreds of solar panels at a cost of £600,000

By Gavin Harper
December 20 2022, 11.57am
Leviton in Glenrothes. Image: Leviton.
Leviton in Glenrothes. Image: Leviton.

A Fife cable manufacturing firm is making a £600,000 investment into solar power at its Glenrothes base.

The investment is part of a multi-million-pound project at Leviton’s base at Viewfield Industrial Estate.

That will also include new production equipment and a customer showroom.

Leviton produces high-speed copper and fibre-based cable and connectivity systems for IT and data communications.

The firm has permission from Fife Council to install 1,600 solar panels on the pitched roofs of the factory. The potential output is 750 megawatts.

An impression of how the solar panels may look.

Work on the solar energy project will begin in January. It is expected to be completed “in early 2023”.

Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton Network Solutions Europe, said: “The ability to generate solar energy onsite will help us offset soaring energy costs in the UK.

“It supports our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, developing clean, renewable energy, and reducing our carbon footprint.

“Upon completion, the solar panels will help reduce the company’s annual energy needs.”

Investing in Leviton ‘on a global scale’

Ross Goldman, Leviton Network Solutions, executive vice-president, said: “The market demand for Leviton products and systems has been extraordinary.

Leviton’s base in Glenrothes. Image: Leviton.

“Leviton is responding by investing back into the business on a global scale, and we are doing it with sustainability at the forefront of our thinking.”

The solar panel project at Glenrothes is part of Leviton’s sustainability programme.

It wants to achieve company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. The firm also has an ambition to achieve net zero carbon by 2050.

