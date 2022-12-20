Fife firm to install hundreds of solar panels at a cost of £600,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife cable manufacturing firm is making a £600,000 investment into solar power at its Glenrothes base.

The investment is part of a multi-million-pound project at Leviton’s base at Viewfield Industrial Estate.

That will also include new production equipment and a customer showroom.

Leviton produces high-speed copper and fibre-based cable and connectivity systems for IT and data communications.

The firm has permission from Fife Council to install 1,600 solar panels on the pitched roofs of the factory. The potential output is 750 megawatts.

Work on the solar energy project will begin in January. It is expected to be completed “in early 2023”.

Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton Network Solutions Europe, said: “The ability to generate solar energy onsite will help us offset soaring energy costs in the UK.

“It supports our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, developing clean, renewable energy, and reducing our carbon footprint.

“Upon completion, the solar panels will help reduce the company’s annual energy needs.”

Investing in Leviton ‘on a global scale’

Ross Goldman, Leviton Network Solutions, executive vice-president, said: “The market demand for Leviton products and systems has been extraordinary.

“Leviton is responding by investing back into the business on a global scale, and we are doing it with sustainability at the forefront of our thinking.”

The solar panel project at Glenrothes is part of Leviton’s sustainability programme.

It wants to achieve company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. The firm also has an ambition to achieve net zero carbon by 2050.