Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour gets full feeder status to the European Challenge Tour in 2023

Paul Lawrie’s Farmfoods Pro Tartan Tour will become an Official Feeder Tour to the European Challenge Tour in 2023.

The tour was launched by the 1999 Open champion during the Covid lockdown to provide playing opportunities for Scottish professionals and amateurs both male and female.

The winner of the 2023 Order of Merit will gain a full year’s exemption to the Challenge Tour, the DP World Tour’s feeder, in 2024.

The Pro Tartan Tour schedule for next year has been revealed with another list of top venues and a total prizefund of £350,000.

“This is a huge step forward for Tartan Pro Tour” said Lawrie, who himself plays in many of the events.

“Since we began these events during the pandemic in 2020, our goal has been to provide playing and development opportunities to better prepare up-and-coming players, professionals and amateurs, to compete at higher levels of the sport.

“To now be a part of the player pathway onto the European Challenge Tour, I feel we’ve really achieved that. It will be an added incentive for those players aspiring to play at the next level of the game.”

The will include thirteen stroke play events across three days over 54-holes (with a cut after 36-holes) in all parts of Scotland. Barassie Links will host the opening event, and the end of September when 2014 Ryder Cup venue, Gleneagles, will stage the curtain-closer.

Lawrie added: “I want to say a massive thank you once again to Farmfoods for their outstanding support as well as The R&A and all our Official Tour Partners for their backing.

“The venues which support the development of golfers through these events is also incredible. We’re returning to many of the fantastic venues which have been part of our journey from the beginning.

Fairmont, Cardrona, Downfield and Gleneagles added

“We are also delighted to visit some new venues next season – the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, Macdonald Cardrona Golf & Spa, Downfield Golf Club, Portlethen Golf Club and the Gleneagles Centenary Course.

“Each host venue has been so accommodating and helpful with making the dates work. The quality of these courses is very high, so it will be great for the players to play competitive golf and test themselves at each of these varied course types.”

The Tartan Pro Tour will also provide three invitations for the leading ranked players into the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge Tour supported by The R&A, being held on August 10-13 at Newmachar Golf Club.

The Tartan Pro Tour is open to Professional golfers and elite amateurs, male and female. One hundred percent of players’ entry fees are added into the overall prizefund for each event and supplemented by corporate funding from the Tartan Pro Tour’s sponsors and partners.