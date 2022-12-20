Perthshire MP John Nicolson leads charge to ban Jeremy Clarkson for ‘disturbed’ Meghan Markle rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire MP John Nicolson leads charge to ban Jeremy Clarkson for ‘disturbed’ Meghan Markle rant

Senior SNP politician John Nicolson wants ITV bosses to take Jeremy Clarkson off air in the backlash at his tirade against Meghan Markle.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 20 2022, 12.30pm Updated: December 21 2022, 10.13am
Perthshire SNP MP John Nicolson wants Jeremy Clarkson banned from TV. Image: PA.

Mr Clarkson sparked anger for ranting in The Sun that he hated Meghan on a “cellular level” and wanted to see “lumps of excrement” thrown at her.

The TV host said he was unable to sleep due to his sheer hatred of Ms Markle, making comparisons with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and murderer Rose West.

I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again.

-John Nicolson MP.

South Perthshire and Ochil MP Mr Nicolson said the outspoken broadcaster’s comments were “grotesque” and claimed he was “openly expressing violent hate speech”.

Jeremy Clarkson’s outburst sparked widespread anger.

Writing to ITV, Mr Nicolson said: “Using the names of the first minister of Scotland and the Duchess of Sussex alongside that of a serial killer is grotesque.

“Expressing a scatological, misogynistic fantasy that Meghan Markle might be assaulted with faeces is an insight into a disturbed mind, openly expressing violent hate speech.

“I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again.

“It would be especially inappropriate for him to be used as a presenter by any public service broadcaster.”

Mr Nicolson is the SNP’s spokesman on media and a member of the Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

His concern at the rant was shared by his SNP colleagues in Westminster, who wrote to The Sun demanding an apology for the column.

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. Image: PA.

On behalf of the party, MP Kirsten Oswald: “Mr Clarkson’s views on Meghan Markle should never have been printed.

“His bile-filled violent rant was disgraceful and has rightly led to widespread condemnation.”

Her letter was signed by Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn.

The party’s Westminster leader also backed Mr Nicolson’s demands ITV ban Mr Clarkson.

Ms Sturgeon condemned Mr Clarkson’s column as “deeply misogynist” and “horrible”.

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” on Monday after his rant received thousands of official complaints.

But his apology was criticised as he claimed his wish to see Ms Markle paraded naked through the streets was a “clumsy reference” to fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Mr Nicolson added: “I note that Mr Clarkson has responded to public revulsion with a mocking tweet. It’s clear no repentance is likely.”

