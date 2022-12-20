Perthshire MP John Nicolson leads charge to ban Jeremy Clarkson for ‘disturbed’ Meghan Markle rant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Senior SNP politician John Nicolson wants ITV bosses to take Jeremy Clarkson off air in the backlash at his tirade against Meghan Markle.

Mr Clarkson sparked anger for ranting in The Sun that he hated Meghan on a “cellular level” and wanted to see “lumps of excrement” thrown at her.

The TV host said he was unable to sleep due to his sheer hatred of Ms Markle, making comparisons with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and murderer Rose West.

I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again. -John Nicolson MP.

South Perthshire and Ochil MP Mr Nicolson said the outspoken broadcaster’s comments were “grotesque” and claimed he was “openly expressing violent hate speech”.

Writing to ITV, Mr Nicolson said: “Using the names of the first minister of Scotland and the Duchess of Sussex alongside that of a serial killer is grotesque.

“Expressing a scatological, misogynistic fantasy that Meghan Markle might be assaulted with faeces is an insight into a disturbed mind, openly expressing violent hate speech.

“I do not believe that Mr Clarkson should appear on our television screens again.

“It would be especially inappropriate for him to be used as a presenter by any public service broadcaster.”

Mr Nicolson is the SNP’s spokesman on media and a member of the Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

His concern at the rant was shared by his SNP colleagues in Westminster, who wrote to The Sun demanding an apology for the column.

On behalf of the party, MP Kirsten Oswald: “Mr Clarkson’s views on Meghan Markle should never have been printed.

“His bile-filled violent rant was disgraceful and has rightly led to widespread condemnation.”

Her letter was signed by Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn.

The party’s Westminster leader also backed Mr Nicolson’s demands ITV ban Mr Clarkson.

Ms Sturgeon condemned Mr Clarkson’s column as “deeply misogynist” and “horrible”.

Following grotesque comments made about the First Minster and The Duchess of Sussex, I do not believe Jeremy Clarkson should be allowed back on our screens. I've written to the Chief Executive of @ITV. pic.twitter.com/oUnc3OvhKQ — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 19, 2022

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” on Monday after his rant received thousands of official complaints.

But his apology was criticised as he claimed his wish to see Ms Markle paraded naked through the streets was a “clumsy reference” to fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Mr Nicolson added: “I note that Mr Clarkson has responded to public revulsion with a mocking tweet. It’s clear no repentance is likely.”