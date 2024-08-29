Overgate confirms three new stores – but Frasers opening delayed

The manager of Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has confirmed three new retailers have signed leases – but the opening of Frasers department store will now be next year.

Work to turn the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers department store started just before Christmas.

The opportunity to develop the prime retail space was one of the reasons Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group acquired the centre in March last year.

It was initially hoped that work would be completed by mid-September.

The development, costing millions of pounds, will see Sports Direct and USC close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

There will be a beauty offering on the ground level, with Evans Cycles and GAME also having sections inside the 70,000 sq ft unit.

The new timeline for Frasers to open is now “late spring 2025”.

New shops coming to Overgate

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said there had been a flurry of new retailers coming into the centre as well as lease renewals under the new ownership.

New shops have included Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired and Sostrene Grene, which opened in the former Superdry unit two weeks ago.

He confirmed three new shops will be coming to the centre “in the coming months”.

These are sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon.

Castore has created a range with Scottish tennis star Andy Murray, who is also a shareholder. It manufactures kits for Rangers and Everton football clubs.

Castore will move to a unit on the upper level and Muffin Break is moving into the former Menkind store on the ground floor.

Cinnabon is opening where Muffin Break is currently located on the upper level, while Menkind has relocated upstairs to the former Scentsations unit.

Meanwhile, Overgate is also in the final stages of signing a new high street fashion brand and a footwear retailer, further elevating the centre’s retail offering.

Excitement building for Frasers opening

Mr Angus said the opening of the new Frasers department store will be “a transformational moment” for the Overgate and Dundee.

He said: “We’ve had a busy 18 months since Frasers Group invested in the Overgate Shopping Centre, to date bringing over 12 new exciting brands to the centre.

“Frasers Group has also renewed leases with the brands we know our customers love, with several so far reinvesting into updating their store aesthetic and product offering.

“The opening of the 70,000 sq ft Frasers store next year will be a transformational moment for Overgate, for the city, and for the wider region, regenerating this landmark space with an exceptional retail experience synonymous with Frasers Group.

“We are very much advancing the vision and commencement of works at pace.”

The centre manager has previously revealed he anticipates the opening of Frasers to add 10 million visits a year to the Overgate.