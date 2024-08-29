Overgate confirms three new stores – but Frasers opening delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Overgate confirms three new stores – but Frasers opening delayed

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said Frasers' opening will be a "transformational moment" for Overgate, the city and the wider region.

Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
By Rob McLaren

The manager of Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has confirmed three new retailers have signed leases – but the opening of Frasers department store will now be next year.

Work to turn the former Debenhams unit into a Frasers department store started just before Christmas.

The opportunity to develop the prime retail space was one of the reasons Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group acquired the centre in March last year.

It was initially hoped that work would be completed by mid-September.

The development, costing millions of pounds, will see Sports Direct and USC close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

There will be a beauty offering on the ground level, with Evans Cycles and GAME also having sections inside the 70,000 sq ft unit.

The new timeline for Frasers to open is now “late spring 2025”.

New shops coming to Overgate

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus said there had been a flurry of new retailers coming into the centre as well as lease renewals under the new ownership.

New shops have included Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired and Sostrene Grene, which opened in the former Superdry unit two weeks ago.

He confirmed three new shops will be coming to the centre “in the coming months”.

These are sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon.

Castore has created a range with Scottish tennis star Andy Murray, who is also a shareholder. It manufactures kits for Rangers and Everton football clubs.

Andy Murray wearing Castore.

Castore will move to a unit on the upper level and Muffin Break is moving into the former Menkind store on the ground floor.

Cinnabon is opening where Muffin Break is currently located on the upper level, while Menkind has relocated upstairs to the former Scentsations unit.

Meanwhile, Overgate is also in the final stages of signing a new high street fashion brand and a footwear retailer, further elevating the centre’s retail offering.

Excitement building for Frasers opening

Mr Angus said the opening of the new Frasers department store will be “a transformational moment” for the Overgate and Dundee.

He said: “We’ve had a busy 18 months since Frasers Group invested in the Overgate Shopping Centre, to date bringing over 12 new exciting brands to the centre.

“Frasers Group has also renewed leases with the brands we know our customers love, with several so far reinvesting into updating their store aesthetic and product offering.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus.

“The opening of the 70,000 sq ft Frasers store next year will be a transformational moment for Overgate, for the city, and for the wider region, regenerating this landmark space with an exceptional retail experience synonymous with Frasers Group.

“We are very much advancing the vision and commencement of works at pace.”

The centre manager has previously revealed he anticipates the opening of Frasers to add 10 million visits a year to the Overgate.

