First look at new Søstrene Grene shop at Dundee Overgate

The Danish homeware brand will welcome its first customers in Dundee on Friday. Ellidh Aitken
Ellidh Aitken
The Dundee Søstrene Grene store in the Overgate
The Dundee Søstrene Grene store. Image: Paul Reid

Søstrene Grene is preparing to open its new Dundee Overgate store.

The Danish homeware brand – which has taken over the centre’s former Superdry unit – will welcome its first customers on Friday.

The first 100 people through the door will be gifted a voucher for a free rug, as well as a canvas tote bag filled with various products.

Søstrene Grene sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, party supplies and stationery.

The brand’s stores are inspired by the Danish concept of hygge – an idea of contentment and wellbeing.

A first look inside the new Søstrene Grene store.
A first look inside the new store. Image: Paul Reid
Inside the new store.
Inside the new Søstrene Grene in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid

Norma Jacob, who runs Søstrene Grene shops across the UK alongside Richard Power, said: “We are thrilled to officially unveil the plans for our upcoming Dundee store.

“To celebrate our arrival, we will be throwing an exciting grand opening event, complete with entertainment and an unmissable giveaway.

“We look forward to greeting the residents of Dundee on Friday 16th August.”

Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “This is a significant new retail addition to the centre, and to Dundee.

“Located on the upper mall, Søstrene Grene will offer an ever-changing range of design classics, inspired by Nordic origins and stylish affordable living.

“We would encourage everyone to arrive early for the grand opening in Overgate on Friday 16th August at 10am – the response has been phenomenal and it will be an exciting occasion with lots of surprises in store.”

The Courier has been given a first look at the new shop before its doors open for the first time.

All images by Paul Reid.

Conversation