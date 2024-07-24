Søstrene Grene to hold giveaway for opening of new Dundee store

Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene will hold a giveaway to mark the opening of its new store at Dundee’s Overgate.

The first 100 customers through the door when the shop opens on August 16 will be gifted a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth more than £60.

They will also receive a canvas tote bag filled with various products.

The opening day will also see entertainment from live classical string musicians and ballet dancers, as well as light refreshments.

The popular Scandinavian brand announced earlier this month it would take over the former Superdry unit in the Overgate.

Søstrene Grene sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, party supplies and stationery.

The brand’s stores are inspired by the Danish concept of hygge – an idea of contentment and wellbeing.

They aim to create a sense of “warmth and comfort” in both the shopping experience and product selection.

The shops are arranged in a “labyrinth-style layout”, encouraging customers to explore the product range.

Søstrene Grene ‘incredibly excited’ to open new Dundee Overgate store

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We are incredibly excited to open our first store in Dundee.

“The city is rich in culture and creativity, and we believe our store will resonate well with the local community.

“We look forward to offering a unique customer journey where customers can discover our thoughtfully designed products and the welcoming atmosphere of Søstrene Grene.”

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of the Overgate, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Søstrene Grene to Overgate.

“This is a significant new retail addition to the centre, and to Dundee.

“Located on the upper mall, Søstrene Grene will offer an ever-changing range of design classics, inspired by Nordic origins and stylish affordable living.

“We would encourage everyone to save the date for the grand opening in Overgate on Friday 16th August – this will be an exciting occasion with lots of surprises in store.”

The official opening of Dundee’s Søstrene Grene takes place at 10am on August 16.

The brand was founded in 1973 and has more than 240 stores across 15 countries.

The retailer opened its first north-east of Scotland outlet in Aberdeen in May.

Superdry closed its Overgate store in April after a period of instability for the company.

The Courier’s data team has been tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee’s shopping centres.