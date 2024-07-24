Søstrene Grene to hold giveaway for opening of new Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Søstrene Grene to hold giveaway for opening of new Dundee store

There will also be entertainment on the opening day.

By Ellidh Aitken
Søstrene Grene stores are designed in a 'labyrinth-style' layout. Image: Søstrene Grene
Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene will hold a giveaway to mark the opening of its new store at Dundee’s Overgate.

The first 100 customers through the door when the shop opens on August 16 will be gifted a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth more than £60.

They will also receive a canvas tote bag filled with various products.

The opening day will also see entertainment from live classical string musicians and ballet dancers, as well as light refreshments.

How the inside of the new Dundee store could look. Image: Søstrene Grene

The popular Scandinavian brand announced earlier this month it would take over the former Superdry unit in the Overgate.

Søstrene Grene sells a range of home interiors, furniture, kitchen items, party supplies and stationery.

The brand’s stores are inspired by the Danish concept of hygge – an idea of contentment and wellbeing.

They aim to create a sense of “warmth and comfort” in both the shopping experience and product selection.

The shops are arranged in a “labyrinth-style layout”, encouraging customers to explore the product range.

Søstrene Grene ‘incredibly excited’ to open new Dundee Overgate store

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We are incredibly excited to open our first store in Dundee.

“The city is rich in culture and creativity, and we believe our store will resonate well with the local community.

“We look forward to offering a unique customer journey where customers can discover our thoughtfully designed products and the welcoming atmosphere of Søstrene Grene.”

An example of Søstrene Grene’s products. Image: Søstrene Grene

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of the Overgate, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Søstrene Grene to Overgate.

“This is a significant new retail addition to the centre, and to Dundee.

“Located on the upper mall, Søstrene Grene will offer an ever-changing range of design classics, inspired by Nordic origins and stylish affordable living.

“We would encourage everyone to save the date for the grand opening in Overgate on Friday 16th August – this will be an exciting occasion with lots of surprises in store.”

Some of Søstrene Grene’s autumn collection. Image: Søstrene Grene

The official opening of Dundee’s Søstrene Grene takes place at 10am on August 16.

The brand was founded in 1973 and has more than 240 stores across 15 countries.

The retailer opened its first north-east of Scotland outlet in Aberdeen in May.

Superdry closed its Overgate store in April after a period of instability for the company.

The Courier’s data team has been tracking empty and occupied units in Dundee’s shopping centres.

Conversation