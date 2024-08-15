BREAKING: Luca Stephenson joins Dundee United from Liverpool as Jim Goodwin hails ‘fabulous pedigree’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

BREAKING: Luca Stephenson joins Dundee United from Liverpool as Jim Goodwin hails ‘fabulous pedigree’

Stephenson, 20, has enjoyed a positive pre-season with the Reds.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson will be eligible to make his debut on Sunday providing clearance is received. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have completed the signing of Liverpool prospect Luca Stephenson on loan for the remainder of the season.

Stephenson, 20, has been primarily recruited for his ability to play at right wing-back as Ryan Strain recovers from hamstring surgery. However, he can operate across the defence or in midfield.

The versatile youngster spent last season on loan at Barrow, making 34 appearances for the league Two outfit.

And Stephenson’s rise has continued this term after earning a place in Arne Slot’s first-team group during pre-season, going on the club’s tour of the United States and lining up against Real Betis, Arsenal and Sevilla.

Luca Stephenson, left, in action for Liverpool against Real Betis
Stephenson, left, in action for Liverpool against Real Betis. Image: Shutterstock.

However, it has been decided that regular action will best serve his development and Stephenson, who started his career in the Sunderland academy, will follow in footsteps of ex-Dee Owen Beck by heading to Tayside on loan.

United boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s official website: “Luca is an exciting prospect who arrives at Tannadice with a fabulous pedigree, having spent the entirety of his youth career within an elite-level environment.

“His loan spell with Barrow last season was a burgeoning success. He played over 30 times across all competitions, proving his reliability and consistency within the senior game at such a young age.”

Quickfire debut

Stephenson, who was reportedly interesting Huddersfield and Wigan Athletic, will be eligible to make his debut in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash with St Mirren pending SFA and international clearance.

Luca Stephenson laps up his new surroundings at Dundee United
Stephenson laps up his new surroundings. Image: Dundee United FC

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started up here. It’s a massive opportunity for me and the next step in my development. Playing in big fixtures, in front of massive crowds is exactly what I need to progress my career.”

Stephenson becomes United’s 12th new arrival following the captures of Dave Richards, Jack Walton, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, Will Ferry, David Babunski, Richard Odada, Kristijan Trapanovski, Jort van der Sande, Meshack Ubochioma and Emmanuel Adegoyega.

More from Dundee United

The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee…
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin backs Ross Docherty relocation as Dundee United boss gives update on skipper's…
3
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
Inside story of Tony Watt's Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and ideal…
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin admits to David Babunski surprise as Dundee United boss hopes for double…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order
Meshack Ubochioma made his Dundee United bow in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Meshack Ubochioma on Dundee United 'goosebumps', Babunski battles and why No.70?
Dundee United players left gutted at full-time against Ross County
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged…
Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession
Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega's Dundee United debut

Conversation