Dunfermline board members taken by surprise by principle investors’ decision to sell stake in Pars

The decision of Dunfermline’s principal investors to put their stake in the club up for sale has taken more than fans by surprise.

The move by DAFC Fussball GmbH to sell their shares also proved a bolt from the blue this week for the other members of the East End Park board.

It is understood the Scotland-based directors were left stunned by both the decision and the timing of the development.

They did not see it coming – or have any prior warning that it might happen.

Sources close to the club say the Scottish board members have also been keen to distance themselves from elements of the statement released on Thursday.

They have been quick to point out the announcement was attributed to DAFC Fussball.

It was therefore the thoughts of Thomas Meggle, Nick Teller and Friedrich Lass-Hennemann – rather than those of fellow directors David Cook, the chairman and chief executive, and vice-chairman Billy Braisby, Drew Main and Ian Laing.

It appears to be an important distinction, given some of the messaging in the release took a thinly-veiled swipe at supporters.

Fans have been upset by the lack of signings so far this summer, with only Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya recruited to a squad manager James McPake has confessed is not strong enough.

Business as usual

The near-farcical saga that left Deniz Mehmet as the only goalkeeper in the squad for the four Premier Sports Cup ties has not shown the club in a good light either.

However, the statement from DAFC Fussball was critical of ‘impatient voices’ and ‘current frustrations’, and concluded: “Perhaps, we are not the right kind of investor in the eyes of many at the club.”

The Scotland-based board members are understood to be pleased that more investment is being made in the short-term and are keen to ensure it is ‘business as usual’ as the search goes on for new investors or owners.

It is expected official communications from the Dunfermline board as a whole are likely next week.