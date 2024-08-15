Dunfermline board members taken by surprise by principle investors’ decision to sell stake in Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline board members taken by surprise by principle investors’ decision to sell stake in Pars

DAFC Fussball GmbH are currently minority shareholders but have an option to take on a majority stake as they seek a buyer.

Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

The decision of Dunfermline’s principal investors to put their stake in the club up for sale has taken more than fans by surprise.

The move by DAFC Fussball GmbH to sell their shares also proved a bolt from the blue this week for the other members of the East End Park board.

It is understood the Scotland-based directors were left stunned by both the decision and the timing of the development.

They did not see it coming – or have any prior warning that it might happen.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Sources close to the club say the Scottish board members have also been keen to distance themselves from elements of the statement released on Thursday.

They have been quick to point out the announcement was attributed to DAFC Fussball.

It was therefore the thoughts of Thomas Meggle, Nick Teller and Friedrich Lass-Hennemann – rather than those of fellow directors David Cook, the chairman and chief executive, and vice-chairman Billy Braisby, Drew Main and Ian Laing.

It appears to be an important distinction, given some of the messaging in the release took a thinly-veiled swipe at supporters.

Fans have been upset by the lack of signings so far this summer, with only Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya recruited to a squad manager James McPake has confessed is not strong enough.

Business as usual

The near-farcical saga that left Deniz Mehmet as the only goalkeeper in the squad for the four Premier Sports Cup ties has not shown the club in a good light either.

However, the statement from DAFC Fussball was critical of ‘impatient voices’ and ‘current frustrations’, and concluded: “Perhaps, we are not the right kind of investor in the eyes of many at the club.”

The Scotland-based board members are understood to be pleased that more investment is being made in the short-term and are keen to ensure it is ‘business as usual’ as the search goes on for new investors or owners.

It is expected official communications from the Dunfermline board as a whole are likely next week.

