Dundee loan star Owen Beck named in PFA Scotland Team of the Year

Owen Beck has capped a superb season at Dundee with a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

The Liverpool loanee joined the side dominated by Rangers and Celtic players as the only Dark Blues choice in the XI.

The Professional Footballers’ Association have revealed the Team of the Year – voted for by the players – for the Premiership, Championship and Leagues One and Two.

Despite Beck being out of action with a groin injury since the start of March, the Wales U/21 star took a place in defence alongside James Tavernier of Rangers and Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales.

Announcing the team on social media, PFA Scotland said: “Liverpool loanee Beck has been a bright spark in an impressive Dees side this term, making an impact at both ends of the park.”

Beck has played 28 times for Dundee this season, scoring twice and has played a pivotal role in the club’s top-six finish this campaign.

He also returned to Liverpool in January where he made his Premier League debut at Bournemouth.

Manager Tony Docherty is hopeful the 21-year-old will feature again before the season comes to a close in just under a month’s time.

The full PFA Scotland Premiership XI: Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Owen Beck, Matt O’Riley, John Lundstram, Callum McGregor, Bojan Miovski, Lawrence Shankland and Theo Bair.