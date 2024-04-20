Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck return hopes as he reveals plans ahead of final five fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck return hopes as he reveals plans ahead of final five fixtures

The Dark Blues have a free weekend as they prepare to take on the top six.

By George Cran
Owen Beck
Owen Beck is out with a groin injury. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has welcomed the selection headache awaiting him in each of Dundee’s final five remaining fixtures.

After eight players were missing just a few weeks ago, the Dark Blues squad is suddenly in rude health.

Jordan McGhee and Curtis Main have been back in action while Trevor Carson and Josh Mulligan returned to the squad against Rangers on Wednesday and Zach Robinson was on the bench at Aberdeen.

Ryan Howley is available once more while Diego Pineda is also back in training.

The one fitness worry is skipper Joe Shaughnessy after he limped off against Rangers on Wednesday.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

However, they now have a break between fixtures – 11 days between the 0-0 draw at home to Rangers on Wednesday and the Dens clash with leaders Celtic.

And the chance to get everyone up to speed for the final push.

Docherty said: “It’s been really pleasing to see players who may have been on the fringes, I’ve seen how hard they have pushed themselves to get fit for this stage of the season.

“There’s nothing more pleasing as a manager to see everyone in your squad doing absolutely everything they can.”

Owen Beck

One that remains absent, however, is Owen Beck.

The Liverpool loanee has been a standout throughout the campaign with his storming runs from the left.

But he is back with his parent club after picking up a groin injury at the start of March.

Tony Docherty and Owen Beck. Image: SNS.

“We’ll hopefully see him before the end of the season,” Docherty said.

“He is making progress.

“Owen played 28 games in a row at that level and that’s something he’d never done before.

“We’re keeping in regular contact with Liverpool and it would be great to get him back for some stage of the season.

“But, at the moment, we’re still waiting on word on that.”

Team spirit

While Beck is back in Liverpool, the rest of the squad will get a chance to unwind together before getting stuck into preparations for Celtic next Sunday.

Docherty says off-field get-togethers away from the training pitch and stadium have been vital in building the positive team spirit at Dens Park this season.

And it’s something the coaching staff and players work hard on.

“We’ll get time on the grass but there will be time for other things as well,” the Dark Blues boss said.

Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee players celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“A huge part of this squad has been their togetherness and to continue that there was a golf day organised for the boys.

“The most pleasing thing for me as manager is there is a really healthy level of competition but there are real friendships here as well.

“You can see that on the pitch, the way they look out for one another.

“But that’s not by chance, they put the work in to make sure there is a real relationship with the players outwith football.

“So we’ll have a bit of that, a social get-together before we get into the last four weeks of the season.

“There will be extra training work for boys who have just come back from injury.

“And we’ll also have a bit more time on the grass to spend time on technical and tactical things.”

More from Dundee FC

Artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
COURIER OPINION: New Dundee FC stadium plans are exciting – but scrutiny is crucial
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have both achieved their season's goal.
JIM SPENCE: Can United emulate Dundee and build a strong Premiership squad from a…
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure in 2022.
Dundee fan group reveals 'corteo' plans ahead of final home game
Dundee's Jon McCracken claims the ball during Wednesday's draw with Rangers. Image: SNS.
Jon McCracken hits back at Rangers 'free hit' jibe as Dundee eye Euro slot
Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee fans react to SPFL fine: ‘Worth it for the Rangers meltdown’
2
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight
8
Dens Park
'Deeply disappointed' Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by huge SPFL fine over…
3
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of…
Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football

Conversation