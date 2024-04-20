Xplore Dundee buses targeted by yobs 29 times this year as bosses call for action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xplore Dundee buses targeted by yobs 29 times this year as bosses call for action

The number 1 and 10 services were diverted in Ardler this week following the latest spate of attacks.

By James Simpson
Xplore Dundee buses are coming under attack, including on Turnberry Avenue in Ardler this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Google
Xplore Dundee buses have been targeted by yobs 29 times this year – with bosses calling for more action to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The number 1 and 10 services were diverted in Ardler this week after buses came under attack from missiles.

It was the latest in a string of incidents designed to “impede and damage vehicles”, the firm says.

Xplore now wants to see police and politicians stepping up the fight against youths who are causing havoc.

Missiles thrown at Xplore Dundee buses

Stephen Riggans, director and general manager of Xplore Dundee, said: “We can confirm that the number 1 and number 10 services were withdrawn from Turnberry Avenue on Wednesday evening following a number of attacks on our vehicles the previous evening.

“The attacks involved repeated incidents of missiles being thrown at our buses plus other actions to impede and damage vehicles.

“As a result, services were diverted via Staffa Place, Rosemount Road instead.

“We have urged colleagues at Police Scotland, councillors and parliamentarians for collective action on this issue, with Xplore Dundee recording 29 incidents across the city since the start of 2024.

“These bus services are vital to the city and the travelling public, and when we are forced to withdraw or reroute it is not a decision we take lightly.”

The plea comes as Dundee City Council is set to spend nearly half a million pounds on repairing damaged and smashed bus shelters over the next six years.

A smashed bus shelter at Technology Park, Dundee.
A smashed bus shelter at Technology Park, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

That has led to calls for the local authority to break the “vandalism, repair, and repeat” cycle that is affecting communities.

Mr Riggans added: “Those who are most affected are our customers who have done nothing wrong and are penalised by the actions of a mindless minority.

“While damage is being sustained to our vehicles, our primary concern is for the safety of our customers and colleagues.

‘Someone could be hit or a driver forced to swerve’

“Depending on where a missile strikes, someone could be hit directly or a driver could be forced to swerve during an attack leading to an even more serious situation.

“These are criminal acts and we will provide information to police to assist them in identifying perpetrators.

“People would be rightly shocked if they were subject to such attacks whilst in a cafe or shop – it should be no different for the public or our teams when they are aboard a bus.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, officers received a report of anti-social behaviour on Turnberry Avenue, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation