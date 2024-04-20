Xplore Dundee buses targeted by yobs 29 times this year as bosses call for action

Xplore Dundee buses have been targeted by yobs 29 times this year – with bosses calling for more action to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The number 1 and 10 services were diverted in Ardler this week after buses came under attack from missiles.

It was the latest in a string of incidents designed to “impede and damage vehicles”, the firm says.

Xplore now wants to see police and politicians stepping up the fight against youths who are causing havoc.

Missiles thrown at Xplore Dundee buses

Stephen Riggans, director and general manager of Xplore Dundee, said: “We can confirm that the number 1 and number 10 services were withdrawn from Turnberry Avenue on Wednesday evening following a number of attacks on our vehicles the previous evening.

“The attacks involved repeated incidents of missiles being thrown at our buses plus other actions to impede and damage vehicles.

“As a result, services were diverted via Staffa Place, Rosemount Road instead.

“We have urged colleagues at Police Scotland, councillors and parliamentarians for collective action on this issue, with Xplore Dundee recording 29 incidents across the city since the start of 2024.

“These bus services are vital to the city and the travelling public, and when we are forced to withdraw or reroute it is not a decision we take lightly.”

The plea comes as Dundee City Council is set to spend nearly half a million pounds on repairing damaged and smashed bus shelters over the next six years.

That has led to calls for the local authority to break the “vandalism, repair, and repeat” cycle that is affecting communities.

Mr Riggans added: “Those who are most affected are our customers who have done nothing wrong and are penalised by the actions of a mindless minority.

“While damage is being sustained to our vehicles, our primary concern is for the safety of our customers and colleagues.

‘Someone could be hit or a driver forced to swerve’

“Depending on where a missile strikes, someone could be hit directly or a driver could be forced to swerve during an attack leading to an even more serious situation.

“These are criminal acts and we will provide information to police to assist them in identifying perpetrators.

“People would be rightly shocked if they were subject to such attacks whilst in a cafe or shop – it should be no different for the public or our teams when they are aboard a bus.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, officers received a report of anti-social behaviour on Turnberry Avenue, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”