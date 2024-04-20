Spectacular detached home with views of sea and Angus countryside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular detached home with views of sea and Angus countryside for sale

The five-bedroom house is on a substantial rural plot, less than a mile from a sandy beach.

The Chocolate Box in East Scryne, near East Haven, is for sale
The Chocolate Box in East Scryne, near East Haven, is for sale. Image: Rosie Fraser
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

A spectacular detached home with views of the sea and the surrounding Angus countryside is on the market.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property is on a substantial rural plot in East Scryne, less than a mile from the sandy East Haven beach.

The Chocolate Box is being marketed for £700,000 by estate agent Rosie Fraser, who describes it as “one of a kind.”

The Chocolate Box has been labelled spectacular by estate agent Rosie Fraser. Image: Rosie Fraser
Patio doors lead from the lounge to the garden. Image: Rosie Fraser
The stunning dining kitchen has integrated units. Image: Rosie Fraser
 The property is remarkably light and spacious. Image: Rosie Fraser
The dining area has views of the garden. Image: Rosie Fraser

The property comprises a bright spacious lounge with feature fireplace and patio doors leading to the garden.

It has a stunning dining kitchen with integrated oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Leading off the kitchen is the laundry and utility room.

From the hallway is the dining room and two double bedrooms, both with en-suites.

The last room on the ground floor is the games room, which could be utilised as a home office, gym and much more.

This spacious bedroom has a study area. Image: Rosie Fraser
The lack of a bed in this bedroom highlights its generous size. Image Rosie Fraser
A comfy lounge area is ideal for quiet nights in. Image: Rosie Fraser
The Chocolate Box has six bathrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser
Many of the bedrooms have en suites. Image: Rosie Fraser

On the upper floor to the left-hand side is the master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and luxury en-suite.

There is also a further double bedroom, WC and living room with balcony, which has beautiful countryside views.

On the upper floor to the right-hand side is a double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Externally the entrance is through electric gates.

The driveway is tarmac, making for low maintenance.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, which makes it the perfect place for entertaining or for family/kids to play.

The property also has double glazing and an oil-fired heating system which is part underfloor and part radiators, with supplementary electric radiators.

There are panoramic views of the countryside and sea. Image: Rosie Fraser
The spectacular home has a fantastic outlook. Image: Rosie Fraser
The garden is mainly laid to lawn. Image: Rosie Fraser

An alarm system is in place. This can be accessed via a mobile phone app.

There is a bus stop right outside the property, which is perfect for local schools.

Carnoustie railway station is only 2.5 miles away.

More details of the property can be found here.

Elsewhere in Angus five-bedroom Hedderwick House, near Montrose, is on the market for overs over £595,000.

