Spectacular detached home with views of sea and Angus countryside for sale

A spectacular detached home with views of the sea and the surrounding Angus countryside is on the market.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property is on a substantial rural plot in East Scryne, less than a mile from the sandy East Haven beach.

The Chocolate Box is being marketed for £700,000 by estate agent Rosie Fraser, who describes it as “one of a kind.”

The property comprises a bright spacious lounge with feature fireplace and patio doors leading to the garden.

It has a stunning dining kitchen with integrated oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

Leading off the kitchen is the laundry and utility room.

From the hallway is the dining room and two double bedrooms, both with en-suites.

The last room on the ground floor is the games room, which could be utilised as a home office, gym and much more.

On the upper floor to the left-hand side is the master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and luxury en-suite.

There is also a further double bedroom, WC and living room with balcony, which has beautiful countryside views.

On the upper floor to the right-hand side is a double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite.

Externally the entrance is through electric gates.

The driveway is tarmac, making for low maintenance.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, which makes it the perfect place for entertaining or for family/kids to play.

The property also has double glazing and an oil-fired heating system which is part underfloor and part radiators, with supplementary electric radiators.

An alarm system is in place. This can be accessed via a mobile phone app.

There is a bus stop right outside the property, which is perfect for local schools.

Carnoustie railway station is only 2.5 miles away.

