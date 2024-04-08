Inside beautiful five-bedroom house near Montrose with eye-catching countryside views

A five-bedroom Angus country house has come onto the market.

Hedderwick House is situated on the site of the former Hedderwick Castle, also known as Old Hedderwick, which dates from the 17th century.

It sits close to Hillside, a village three miles away from Montrose.

The south-facing property offers spectacular views of the Angus countryside.

It has extensive gardens and grounds of 4.5 acres.

As you enter through the vestibule you are met with a hallway with a wooden floor, staircase and two walk-in cupboards.

The double-aspect sitting room has French doors to a patio and a wood-burning stove.

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area features wooden flooring, French doors to the patio and a wood-burning stove.

The dining room is presently used as a study, while a downstairs WC has a wash basin and wooden floor.

There is also a utility room with wooden worktops, sink, washing machine, timber flooring and a walk-in shelved cupboard.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has fitted and walk-in wardrobes, with an en suite with spa bath, shower, wash basin and WC.

The family bathroom has a washbasin and WC, with an interlinking shower room coming with wash basin, WC and shelved cupboard.

There is a paved patio in front of the house as well as an insulated office/studio, bike shed/workshop, garden tractor shed and wooden lean-to log shed.

A gravelled seating area has raised beds and a greenhouse. Nearby is a fenced vegetable garden and a wooden shed.

The grounds are mainly grassed, with shrub borders, fruit trees, a former pond and a wooded area.

There is also a garage with floored loft.

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £595,000.

