Inside beautiful five-bedroom house near Montrose with eye-catching countryside views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside beautiful five-bedroom house near Montrose with eye-catching countryside views

Hedderwick House has extensive gardens in 4.5 acres of grounds.

By Ben MacDonald
Hedderwick House is up for sale.
The five-bedroom Hedderwick House is up for sale. Image: Savills

A five-bedroom Angus country house has come onto the market.

Hedderwick House is situated on the site of the former Hedderwick Castle, also known as Old Hedderwick, which dates from the 17th century.

It sits close to Hillside, a village three miles away from Montrose.

The south-facing property offers spectacular views of the Angus countryside.

It has extensive gardens and grounds of 4.5 acres.

As you enter through the vestibule you are met with a hallway with a wooden floor, staircase and two walk-in cupboards.

The double-aspect sitting room has French doors to a patio and a wood-burning stove.

Hedderwick House. Image: Savills
The hallway. Image: Savills
Sitting room. Image: Savills

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area features wooden flooring, French doors to the patio and a wood-burning stove.

The dining room is presently used as a study, while a downstairs WC has a wash basin and wooden floor.

There is also a utility room with wooden worktops, sink, washing machine, timber flooring and a walk-in shelved cupboard.

The open-plan living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
Dining room. Image: Savills

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has fitted and walk-in wardrobes, with an en suite with spa bath, shower, wash basin and WC.

The family bathroom has a washbasin and WC, with an interlinking shower room coming with wash basin, WC and shelved cupboard.

The principal bedroom. Image: Savills
The principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Image: Savills
The landing. Image: Savills
The first bedroom. Image: Savills
The first bedroom includes an en suite bathroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom four. Image: Savills
Bedroom five. Image: Savills

There is a paved patio in front of the house as well as an insulated office/studio, bike shed/workshop, garden tractor shed and wooden lean-to log shed.

A gravelled seating area has raised beds and a greenhouse. Nearby is a fenced vegetable garden and a wooden shed.

The studio/office room. Image: Savills
A greenhouse sits next to the garden shed. Image: Savills

The grounds are mainly grassed, with shrub borders, fruit trees, a former pond and a wooded area.

There is also a garage with floored loft.

Ample garden space. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills
The house sits close to Hillside, a village three miles away from Montrose. Image: Savills
Countryside views. Image: Savills
The large garden area. Image: Savills
Uninterrupted views. Image: Savills

The property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £595,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a former sporting lodge with its own woodlands has gone on the market.

More from Property

The for-sale property in Coshieville, five miles west of Aberfeldy, has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.
Detached Perthshire home has 'enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas'
The Kinrossie property is available for £220,000
Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k
Kirkforthar House is a huge country home on the edge of Star Moss.
Huge country home on edge of Fife SSSI has heated swimming pool, separate cottage…
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.
For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill
Blairlogie Castle for sale near Stirling
Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m
6 East Bay has an amazing waterfront setting. Image: Savills.
Inside £600k waterfront house in North Queensferry with spectacular views
The view from this top floor flat in Dundee is quite stunning. Image: TSPC.
Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or…
Glenmarkie Old Lodge
For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands
Cloichfoldich is a superb mansion house in 23 acres near Aberfeldy.
Beautiful £1.85m Highland Perthshire mansion has 23 acres, separate flat and beautiful views
The property has views of the Trossachs and Grampian hills. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Beautiful Stirling barn conversion has views towards Trossachs and Grampian hills