For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands

Glenmarkie Old Lodge in Glenisla comes with 6.3 acres of land.

By Kieran Webster
Glenmarkie Old Lodge
Glenmarkie Old Lodge in the Angus glens. Image: Savills

A former sporting lodge in the Angus Glens with its own woodlands has gone on the market.

Glenmarkie Old Lodge, in Glenisla, is a three-bedroom rural property with a hot tub.

It is for sale for offers over £530,000.

The property comes with 6.3 acres of land containing an extensive garden, wooded grounds and two ponds.

The front of the property.
The front of the property. Image: Savills
The drawing room.
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The dinning room.
The dining room. Image: Savills
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The shower room.
A modern shower room. Image: Savills

Inside, the property features a large drawing room and modern kitchen, which includes two Belfast sinks and fitted appliances.

There is also a dining room, sitting room and a family shower room.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with oil-fired central heating throughout the property.

Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. image: Savills
Bedroom two.
The property has three bedrooms. Image: Savills
The family bathroom
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
The driveway.
The driveway towards the property. Image: Savills
The hot tub.
The hot tub. Image: Savills
One of the ponds in the grounds.
Two ponds are included in the grounds. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the garden.
An aerial view of the garden and grounds. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the surroundings.
The property has around 6.3 acres of land. Image: Savills

Glenmarkie also features a store/workshop and a garage detached from the property.

It can be viewed on Savill’s website where it is on the market for offers over £530,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, an eco-home with a hand-crafted oak frame is on the market for offers over £550,000.

