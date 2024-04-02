For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands

A former sporting lodge in the Angus Glens with its own woodlands has gone on the market.

Glenmarkie Old Lodge, in Glenisla, is a three-bedroom rural property with a hot tub.

It is for sale for offers over £530,000.

The property comes with 6.3 acres of land containing an extensive garden, wooded grounds and two ponds.

Inside, the property features a large drawing room and modern kitchen, which includes two Belfast sinks and fitted appliances.

There is also a dining room, sitting room and a family shower room.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with oil-fired central heating throughout the property.

Glenmarkie also features a store/workshop and a garage detached from the property.

It can be viewed on Savill’s website where it is on the market for offers over £530,000.

