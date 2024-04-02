Property For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands Glenmarkie Old Lodge in Glenisla comes with 6.3 acres of land. By Kieran Webster April 2 2024, 4:01pm April 2 2024, 4:01pm Share For sale: Former sporting lodge in Angus glens with its own woodlands Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4938137/angus-glenisla-former-sporting-lodge-with-woodlands-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Glenmarkie Old Lodge in the Angus glens. Image: Savills A former sporting lodge in the Angus Glens with its own woodlands has gone on the market. Glenmarkie Old Lodge, in Glenisla, is a three-bedroom rural property with a hot tub. It is for sale for offers over £530,000. The property comes with 6.3 acres of land containing an extensive garden, wooded grounds and two ponds. The front of the property. Image: Savills The drawing room. Image: Savills The kitchen. Image: Savills The dining room. Image: Savills The sitting room. Image: Savills A modern shower room. Image: Savills Inside, the property features a large drawing room and modern kitchen, which includes two Belfast sinks and fitted appliances. There is also a dining room, sitting room and a family shower room. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with oil-fired central heating throughout the property. Bedroom one. image: Savills The property has three bedrooms. Image: Savills The family bathroom. Image: Savills The driveway towards the property. Image: Savills The hot tub. Image: Savills Two ponds are included in the grounds. Image: Savills An aerial view of the garden and grounds. Image: Savills The property has around 6.3 acres of land. Image: Savills Glenmarkie also features a store/workshop and a garage detached from the property. It can be viewed on Savill’s website where it is on the market for offers over £530,000. Elsewhere in Angus, an eco-home with a hand-crafted oak frame is on the market for offers over £550,000.
