Fife distillery firm transforms family home into luxury estate – which you can rent for £5,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife distillery firm transforms family home into luxury estate – which you can rent for £5,000

The Glenturret Distillery's new brand house - which cost £600,000 to renovate - will host guests and business events.

Aberturret House sits on the banks of The Turret River. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
Aberturret House sits on the banks of The Turret River. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
By Poppy Watson

Hidden within a woodland area near Crieff, and surrounded by stunning gardens overlooking the River Turret, you will find Aberturret House.

Bought by The Glenturret Distillery in 2022, the 19th century house has recently undergone a six-figure renovation.

Now available for exclusive hire, it has been transformed from a cosy family home to a luxury bespoke retreat which can sleep up to 12 people.

The six-bedroom estate also acts as a glamourous venue for launch parties and business events hosted by Scotland’s oldest working distillery.

It officially opened its doors in March, coinciding with the launch of the new Aberturret Gin.

Colin Hart, operations manager at The Glenturret, led the renovation project.

Aberturret House presented ‘perfect opportunity’ for distillery

Colin Hart, operations manager at The Glenturret. Image: Marc Miller
The house has six bedrooms. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

The property, he says, which was previously owned by a local family, “presented a perfect opportunity” for the distillery when it hit the market.

“We were looking to create a brand home somewhere which could also provide accommodation for guests of the restaurant.

“And it was in a great location, situated within walking distance of the distillery and its restaurant.”

Formerly the Dower House of the Murray Clan, who founded The Glenturret over 260 years ago, the distillery also had a strong connection to the property.

The cocktail lounge. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The house features artwork by Scottish artists. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

The distillery spent around one year planning the revamp before construction work begun last November.

Did it need a lot of work?

“The house was already very aesthetically pleasing”, Colin says. “We just changed it from a family home to an estate house.

“A lot of the internals of the house we didn’t have to do, whether that was plumbing or electrics.

“But we decorated throughout and purchased a lot of furniture”.

The kitchen dining area. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The house includes elements of Scottish culture and music. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

Colin worked with a team of experts to create a “modern Scottish estate house”, with inspiration from Scottish culture and Scottish whisky.

This included Comrie-based architecture firm Denholms, interior designer Will Nolan and contractor Severino Design, who furnished the house.

“I worked with the architect and interior designer to discuss what style and feel we wanted to achieve, and how we could bring Scottish culture and whisky culture into it.

“We really wanted this to be a modern Scottish estate house.

“To me that meant bringing in Scottish fabrics, whether that was from Harris Tweed, Bute Fabrics, or Lovat Mill.”

Having just finished revamping his home in Edinburgh, Colin drew on his own renovation experience throughout the project.

The formal dining room. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The Aberturret House was launched in March. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

What can guests find inside Aberturret House?

Aberturret House, which is set over two floors, features six bedrooms, including a master bedroom, three king rooms and two double rooms.

The team focused on including “nice touches” in each room.

Colin explains: “Our master bedroom has a master suite with a bath and bay window, which is very much a grand focus point (of the house).

“It also has a delicate dressing room and warm tonal colours on the walls.

“Our three other king size bedrooms feature modern art and slate wall showers.

“We wanted the rooms to not only be an enjoyable space to sleep in but a relaxing space to pick up a book.”

The bedrooms feature modern art. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The bedrooms are perfect for relaxing with a book. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

Meanwhile, the team created window seats in the two smaller rooms, so guests could enjoy the views over the river.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a cocktail lounge, a formal dining room, as well as an entertainment lounge with a TV and “playful elements” such as a record player.

The heart of the house, Colin says, is the kitchen dining room, which features an Aga and French doors which open out into the garden.

“I imagine a lot of people spend most of the time in that room, especially when the sun is shining”.

The entertainment lounge includes a TV and record player. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The house features works by Scottish potters. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

Aberturret House had to be suitable for families and friends who want to get away for the weekend, as well as business events.

“We wanted it to be a social house where people could relax, but also be used as a brand house.

“Therefore a lot of areas are multifunctional.

“In the cocktail lounge we were able to host and launch our new Aberturret Gin, while the kitchen dining area is a great presentation area for us a brand doing the whiskies.”

The master bedroom includes a dressing room. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The bath in the bay window of the master suite is a “focal point” of the house. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

The team also worked with The Fine Arts Society in Edinburgh to curate a selection of Scottish artwork in Aberturret House.

Colin says: “We worked hard with them to showcase Scottish art from the 18th century all the way up to modern day art as well.

“So it’s really nice we have a gallery of Scottish art, including beautiful landscapes and artwork from The Glasgow Boys.”

Artists include Joseph Farquharson, Edward Arthur Walton,  Eduardo Paolozzi.

Works by Scottish potters such as Joni Smart, Ingot Objects, Hazel Frost also appear in the house.

Another king bedroom. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The house is set over two floors. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

Colin estimates the project, which took around three months to complete, cost between £500,000 and £600,000.

The manager, who has a background in luxury hospitality, joined The Glenturret in 2021.

He previously managed the distillery’s two Michelin-starred restaurant, The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

Aberturret House to cost between £3,000-£5,000 per night

Although Aberturret House is currently accepting guests of the distillery, it is yet to open to the general public.

This is expected to change soon.

The cost of one night’s stay will be between £3,000 and £5,000, however this is yet to be confirmed.

The rooms and warm and inviting. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli
The house has been meticulously decorated. Image: Agi Simoes & Reto Guntli

What has the reaction been like from people who have stayed so far?

“We really wanted it to feel homely and for guests to be able to relax into the environment of the house,” Colin says.

“It’s all about including elements of Scotland, but in a very natural way.

“And we have had some really amazing positive feedback from guests on that.

“It is a testament to what we have tried to achieve.”

More from Property

We've found five of the most expensive flats in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
Inside 5 of the most expensive flats on sale in Tayside and Fife
The Perth flat has views of the South Inch.
Perth villa in B-listed Georgian mansion overlooks the South Inch
West Newbigging Farmhouse has a separate cottage and a heated swimming pool. Image: Verdala.
Rural Angus home has indoor pool, spa facilities and separate cottage
Northwood House is a stunning mansion in West Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Spectacular Broughty Ferry mansion a superb development opportunity
The Bridge of Allan home.
£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument
The Granary, Cairnston Steading - Dunblane barn conversion for sale
Dunblane barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside for sale for £615k
The disco room in the Fife home
Fife home with disco room, dance pole and 9 bedrooms set to go to…
South Castle Street in St Andrews.
Stunning 4-bed terrace on iconic St Andrews street goes up for sale
The Chocolate Box in East Scryne, near East Haven, is for sale
Spectacular detached home with views of sea and Angus countryside for sale
Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay.
Beautiful Perthshire house has amazing location on the banks of the Tay near Dunkeld

Conversation