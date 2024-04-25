Fife distillery firm transforms family home into luxury estate – which you can rent for £5,000

Hidden within a woodland area near Crieff, and surrounded by stunning gardens overlooking the River Turret, you will find Aberturret House.

Bought by The Glenturret Distillery in 2022, the 19th century house has recently undergone a six-figure renovation.

Now available for exclusive hire, it has been transformed from a cosy family home to a luxury bespoke retreat which can sleep up to 12 people.

The six-bedroom estate also acts as a glamourous venue for launch parties and business events hosted by Scotland’s oldest working distillery.

It officially opened its doors in March, coinciding with the launch of the new Aberturret Gin.

Colin Hart, operations manager at The Glenturret, led the renovation project.

Aberturret House presented ‘perfect opportunity’ for distillery

The property, he says, which was previously owned by a local family, “presented a perfect opportunity” for the distillery when it hit the market.

“We were looking to create a brand home somewhere which could also provide accommodation for guests of the restaurant.

“And it was in a great location, situated within walking distance of the distillery and its restaurant.”

Formerly the Dower House of the Murray Clan, who founded The Glenturret over 260 years ago, the distillery also had a strong connection to the property.

The distillery spent around one year planning the revamp before construction work begun last November.

Did it need a lot of work?

“The house was already very aesthetically pleasing”, Colin says. “We just changed it from a family home to an estate house.

“A lot of the internals of the house we didn’t have to do, whether that was plumbing or electrics.

“But we decorated throughout and purchased a lot of furniture”.

Colin worked with a team of experts to create a “modern Scottish estate house”, with inspiration from Scottish culture and Scottish whisky.

This included Comrie-based architecture firm Denholms, interior designer Will Nolan and contractor Severino Design, who furnished the house.

“I worked with the architect and interior designer to discuss what style and feel we wanted to achieve, and how we could bring Scottish culture and whisky culture into it.

“We really wanted this to be a modern Scottish estate house.

“To me that meant bringing in Scottish fabrics, whether that was from Harris Tweed, Bute Fabrics, or Lovat Mill.”

Having just finished revamping his home in Edinburgh, Colin drew on his own renovation experience throughout the project.

What can guests find inside Aberturret House?

Aberturret House, which is set over two floors, features six bedrooms, including a master bedroom, three king rooms and two double rooms.

The team focused on including “nice touches” in each room.

Colin explains: “Our master bedroom has a master suite with a bath and bay window, which is very much a grand focus point (of the house).

“It also has a delicate dressing room and warm tonal colours on the walls.

“Our three other king size bedrooms feature modern art and slate wall showers.

“We wanted the rooms to not only be an enjoyable space to sleep in but a relaxing space to pick up a book.”

Meanwhile, the team created window seats in the two smaller rooms, so guests could enjoy the views over the river.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, a cocktail lounge, a formal dining room, as well as an entertainment lounge with a TV and “playful elements” such as a record player.

The heart of the house, Colin says, is the kitchen dining room, which features an Aga and French doors which open out into the garden.

“I imagine a lot of people spend most of the time in that room, especially when the sun is shining”.

Aberturret House had to be suitable for families and friends who want to get away for the weekend, as well as business events.

“We wanted it to be a social house where people could relax, but also be used as a brand house.

“Therefore a lot of areas are multifunctional.

“In the cocktail lounge we were able to host and launch our new Aberturret Gin, while the kitchen dining area is a great presentation area for us a brand doing the whiskies.”

The team also worked with The Fine Arts Society in Edinburgh to curate a selection of Scottish artwork in Aberturret House.

Colin says: “We worked hard with them to showcase Scottish art from the 18th century all the way up to modern day art as well.

“So it’s really nice we have a gallery of Scottish art, including beautiful landscapes and artwork from The Glasgow Boys.”

Artists include Joseph Farquharson, Edward Arthur Walton, Eduardo Paolozzi.

Works by Scottish potters such as Joni Smart, Ingot Objects, Hazel Frost also appear in the house.

Colin estimates the project, which took around three months to complete, cost between £500,000 and £600,000.

The manager, who has a background in luxury hospitality, joined The Glenturret in 2021.

He previously managed the distillery’s two Michelin-starred restaurant, The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

Aberturret House to cost between £3,000-£5,000 per night

Although Aberturret House is currently accepting guests of the distillery, it is yet to open to the general public.

This is expected to change soon.

The cost of one night’s stay will be between £3,000 and £5,000, however this is yet to be confirmed.

What has the reaction been like from people who have stayed so far?

“We really wanted it to feel homely and for guests to be able to relax into the environment of the house,” Colin says.

“It’s all about including elements of Scotland, but in a very natural way.

“And we have had some really amazing positive feedback from guests on that.

“It is a testament to what we have tried to achieve.”