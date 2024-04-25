Forbes Stephen: St Andrews golfer, Dunhill chief marshal and motor trade legend, dies aged 81

Tribute has been paid to a “larger than life” St Andrews golfing legend, motor trade businessman and grandfather who tragically died on the morning of his wife and childhood sweetheart’s funeral.

St Andrews Golf Club member and former Dunhill Links Championship chief marshal Forbes Stephen, 81, died peacefully at St Andrews Community Hospital on Tuesday April 9.

He passed away just hours before the service to mark the passing of his wife Margaret, who died a fortnight earlier.

Career in the motor trade

Born in Aberdeen on July 12 1942, Forbes grew up in Inverbervie where he attended Inverbervie Primary and Inverbervie Junior Secondary School.

In his youth, Forbes was a talented footballer, a skilled tennis player, and despite being short, a fine runner and a good all round athlete.

He was also a strong and accomplished swimmer.

His prowess in the water was once captured by his local newspaper when he rescued a drowning man.

Forbes began his career as a trainee motor mechanic in Montrose, commuting daily from Inverbervie.

However, it was at a dance in Stonehaven town hall that he met the love of his life, Margaret.

Margaret was just 14 and Forbes was 15.

At the end of the night after they had shared several dances, Forbes walked Margaret home and it wasn’t long before they started seeing each other.

The couple dated for three years before they married on September 16 1961 at Inverbervie Parish Church.

Setting up home and starting a family

Initially, the newly-wed couple set up home in Montrose.

They moved to Dundee when Forbes started working for Blue Star Garage, later moving to Kirriemuir.

At Blue Star Garage, Forbes started working on tools, moving into a management role.

He left to join the parts and distribution department at a car battery manufacturer.

While there, he got the nickname Barney Rubble from the Flintstones.

Forbes was a larger than life character who was always up for fun and a laugh.

His outgoing personality suited his management role when dealing with customers and staff alike.

He became incredibly well known and liked throughout the motor industry.

Moving to Fife and establishing a business

In March 1971, the family moved to Balmullo where they raised their children Dawn and Hamish.

Forbes went on the road selling parts from a seven tonne truck and honing his sales skills.

After a couple of buyouts, as Forbes’ sales skills and knowledge grew, he decided to set up his own business.

Forbes and Margaret ran a separate taxi business to help finance it.

After a while, Forbes’ business was sold to Dingbro Ltd. However, Forbes continued working for 30 years, retiring aged 74.

Forbes and Margaret became much respected as a father in law and mother in law.

Becoming proud grandparents

Forbes loved “nonsense and a carry on” with his grandchildren.

In the late 1990s, after buying a static caravan near Crieff, they would spend most weekends there where they enjoyed hillwalking.

They also created many memories there with their grandchildren.

Over the years, Forbes never lost his liking of sports.

He took up golf which quickly became a passion.

He taught his son Hamish to play.

Most Friday evenings, he’d take Hamish and his friends to the nine-hole Balgove course at St Andrews for a game of golf and bag of chips on the way home.

Head crossing marshal at Dunhill and Open championships in St Andrews

Forbes was also greatly involved in Dunhill and Open Championships at St Andrews for many years.

He was the head crossing marshal and often roped in the family to help.

Recognition of his work and commitment to the local golfing community came when he had the Forbes Stephen Trophy named after him.

Deteriorating health

Sadly, the love of his life Margaret began to show signs of forgetfulness a few years ago and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Forbes lovingly supported and looked after her at home. Unfortunately, however, for some time, his own health had been taking a downward turn.

After Forbes was hospitalised, Margaret was moved into Craighead care home in Newport for respite where she sadly passed away on March 23.

Forbes’ condition gradually declined too and news of Margaret’s passing was understandably difficult.

Tragically, Forbes passed away on the morning of Margaret’s funeral on April 9, two weeks to the day before his own funeral on April 23.

Forbes is survived by his children Dawn and Hamish and grandchildren Christopher, Michael, Jamie and Sadie.