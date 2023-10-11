VIDEO: Dundee husband tells his story after dementia diagnosis four years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Dundee husband tells his story after dementia diagnosis four years ago

Malcolm Hazelwood was diagnosed with dementia in 2019. This is his story.

By Brendan Duggan and Callum Main

This is Malcolm.

Malcolm has dementia.

The 84-year-old was diagnosed with the disease five years ago. He can’t remember that detail when I ask him the question during our interview.

Mr Hazelwood needs to ask his wife and carer, Pam.

The couple live together in Broughty Ferry.

Pam and Malcolm Hazelwood in their Dundee garden.
Wife Pam Hazelwood is now Malcolm’s carer at their Dundee home following his dementia diagnosis in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

We spoke to both of them as part of The Courier’s investigation that aims to reveal more about about the experiences of those living in Tayside with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

We asked Malcolm to sit down on camera and help us understand what it feels like to suffer from such conditions.

Dundee dad’s dementia diagnosis

Malcolm is originally from Lutterworth in Leicestershire where he met Pam while working as a factory worker.

Soon after meeting, Jim and Pam married and went on to have three children.

Jim Hazelwood lifts wife Pam.
Jim and Pamela Hazelwood. Supplied by Pamela Hazelwood

The couple decided to move up to Broughty Ferry in 2015 to be closer to their daughter, Helen.

When Malcolm was diagnosed, he wasn’t angry or upset. He said it was something he just had to live with.

He sought treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. 

The cost of dementia

In our video interview Malcolm described his experience as like having holes in his mind and that sometimes he falls into those holes and is lost.

Malcolm also says his confidence has taken a big hit since being diagnosed.

He said: “I know I’m talking to you reasonably confident, but in lots of ways, I’ve lost a lot of my confidence.

“Then, I get out there and suddenly it’s a different world.”

As part of our dementia series we discovered deaths linked to dementia have more than tripled across Scotland from 2000 to 2022 – including in Dundee and Fife.

And to help younger children understand dementia and Alzheimer’s, we created a comic strip which tells the story of a boy learning more about his grandmothers’ dementia.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article or in need of assistance can find help in the links below:

Conversation