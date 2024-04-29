Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Perthshire on sale for almost £800k

Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Perthshire is on the market.

Easter Bendochy House is a striking modern home with excellent views across the Perthshire countryside.

It sits in four acres of grounds on a quiet lane close to the River Isla. Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie are both just a five minute drive away.

As well as a four bedroom main house with balcony and cinema room, it comes with two apartments that are used as successful holiday lets.

A ground source heat pump generates around £1,800 a year from the feed-in tariff and has 13 years of payments remaining. Meanwhile, 18 solar panels help keep energy costs down.

Barn conversion

One half of the building was originally a milk shed used by nearby Easter Bendochy Farm.

It and the surrounding buildings were bought in the 1990s by developer Christine McGuinness, who converted them into a small cluster of homes with Easter Bendochy House as its centrepiece.

She added a new wing to the barn, more than doubling its footprint.

In 2005 she sold Easter Bendochy House to Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve. The couple spent five years there raising their young daughter Rosie before buying a house in Broughty Ferry, where they lived until 2018.

Lorraine has previously talked about her time at Easter Bendochy House, reminiscing about how she loved standing on its terrace to watch the sunset.

The house was clearly a labour of love for its developer. From curved walls and overhangs to a living roof, it’s been lavished with attention. Many of the internal doors have animal shapes carved into them and were hand crafted by local artists.

Exploring inside

The main entrance leads into a pillared hall, with a gallery above, and the first of three wood burning stoves. An L-shaped kitchen/family room has a large AGA, dining section, sitting area, another wood burning stove, and glazed doors to the garden.

The neighbouring family room has another wood burner, and its own set of glazed doors into the garden. A third reception room can be used as a playroom, reading room or TV room. It also has glass doors out to the garden.

All of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, spread in two directions from the main hall. To the east is the main bedroom with a large en suite and corner turret dressing area, and a double bedroom with its own en suite. The west wing contains two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs is a large reading area on the landing and a top floor living room. This has two sets of glass doors onto a semicircular roof terrace, which has flagstones and lawn.

The steading has been converted into two self-contained apartments. The first, the Sidlaws, has its own staircase from the main parking area. It has an open plan kitchen/living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The second apartment, known as the Bothy, is a one-bedroom studio apartment that’s popular with walkers, who use it as a base to explore the nearby countryside. Both have been used as income generating holiday lets.

A large garden, woodland and paddocks make up the four-acre garden and there are lovely riverside walks on the doorstep.

Easter Bendochy House is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £795,000.