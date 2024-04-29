Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Perthshire on sale for almost £800k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Perthshire on sale for almost £800k

Easter Bendochy House sits beside the River Isla near Coupar Angus. The eco home has a ground source heat pump, solar panels, a cinema room, and comes with two separate apartments.

By Jack McKeown
Lorraine Kelly lived here from 2005-2010. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Perthshire is on the market.

Easter Bendochy House is a striking modern home with excellent views across the Perthshire countryside.

It sits in four acres of grounds on a quiet lane close to the River Isla. Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie are both just a five minute drive away.

Easter Bendochy sits near the River Isla. Image: Strutt & Parker.

As well as a four bedroom main house with balcony and cinema room, it comes with two apartments that are used as successful holiday lets.

A ground source heat pump generates around £1,800 a year from the feed-in tariff and has 13 years of payments remaining. Meanwhile, 18 solar panels help keep energy costs down.

Barn conversion

One half of the building was originally a milk shed used by nearby Easter Bendochy Farm.

It and the surrounding buildings were bought in the 1990s by developer Christine McGuinness, who converted them into a small cluster of homes with Easter Bendochy House as its centrepiece.

She added a new wing to the barn, more than doubling its footprint.

This was Lorraine Kelly’s favourite spot to watch the sunset from. Image: Strutt & Parker.

In 2005 she sold Easter Bendochy House to Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve. The couple spent five years there raising their young daughter Rosie before buying a house in Broughty Ferry, where they lived until 2018.

Lorraine has previously talked about her time at Easter Bendochy House, reminiscing about how she loved standing on its terrace to watch the sunset.

The living room has another wood burner. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The house was clearly a labour of love for its developer. From curved walls and overhangs to a living roof, it’s been lavished with attention. Many of the internal doors have animal shapes carved into them and were hand crafted by local artists.

Exploring inside

The main entrance leads into a pillared hall, with a gallery above, and the first of three wood burning stoves. An L-shaped kitchen/family room has a large AGA, dining section, sitting area, another wood burning stove, and glazed doors to the garden.

The neighbouring family room has another wood burner, and its own set of glazed doors into the garden. A third reception room can be used as a playroom, reading room or TV room. It also has glass doors out to the garden.

The reception hall has a wood burning stove. Image: Strutt & Parker.

All of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, spread in two directions from the main hall. To the east is the main bedroom with a large en suite and corner turret dressing area, and a double bedroom with its own en suite. The west wing contains two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs is a large reading area on the landing and a top floor living room. This has two sets of glass doors onto a semicircular roof terrace, which has flagstones and lawn.

The upper living room has a spacious balcony. Image: Strutt & Parker.

The steading has been converted into two self-contained apartments. The first, the Sidlaws, has its own staircase from the main parking area. It has an open plan kitchen/living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The second apartment, known as the Bothy, is a one-bedroom studio apartment that’s popular with walkers, who use it as a base to explore the nearby countryside. Both have been used as income generating holiday lets.

A large garden, woodland and paddocks make up the four-acre garden and there are lovely riverside walks on the doorstep.

 

Easter Bendochy House is on sale with Strutt and Parker for offers over £795,000.

