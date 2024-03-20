Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home under offer after more than a year on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home under offer after more than a year on the market

The property has had its price cut twice after failing to sell.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lorraine Kelly's former Broughty Ferry home, Melfort. Image: Getty/supplied
Lorraine Kelly's former Broughty Ferry home, Melfort. Image: Getty/supplied

Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home is under offer – after more than a year on the market.

Melfort, a seven-bedroom property on Duntrune Terrace, was owned by the TV presenter between 2010 and 2018.

Kelly sold the house – which she shared with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie – and moved to the south of England to be closer to London for her work.

It was snapped up for nearly £850,000 before the current owners put it on the market at the end of January 2023 with a £1 million price tag.

Price of Broughty Ferry home Melfort cut twice

However, the house failed to sell in the first half of the year – and had its asking price dropped by £60,000 in July.

Then in January the property had its price cut again by £50,000 and was being marketed for offers over £890,000.

According to the listing with selling agent Savills, Melfort is now under offer.

However, the firm has declined to comment further.

No details about the prospective buyer have been revealed.

Lorraine Kelly house under offer
The drawing room at Melfort. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly house under offer
The kitchen. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly house under offer
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills

Melfort has been described as one of the finest homes in Broughty Ferry.

It was built in 1927 but has been modernised while retaining traditional features such as wood panelling and carvings.

The Savills listing says: “All in all, the layout and presentation of the house is ideal for both modern family living and for entertaining.

“There are cornices in the principal rooms and wooden floors in the reception rooms, two main bedrooms, kitchen and games room, while the breakfast room has both wooden and Amtico flooring.”

Conversation