Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home under offer after more than a year on the market

Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home is under offer – after more than a year on the market.

Melfort, a seven-bedroom property on Duntrune Terrace, was owned by the TV presenter between 2010 and 2018.

Kelly sold the house – which she shared with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie – and moved to the south of England to be closer to London for her work.

It was snapped up for nearly £850,000 before the current owners put it on the market at the end of January 2023 with a £1 million price tag.

Price of Broughty Ferry home Melfort cut twice

However, the house failed to sell in the first half of the year – and had its asking price dropped by £60,000 in July.

Then in January the property had its price cut again by £50,000 and was being marketed for offers over £890,000.

According to the listing with selling agent Savills, Melfort is now under offer.

However, the firm has declined to comment further.

No details about the prospective buyer have been revealed.

Melfort has been described as one of the finest homes in Broughty Ferry.

It was built in 1927 but has been modernised while retaining traditional features such as wood panelling and carvings.

The Savills listing says: “All in all, the layout and presentation of the house is ideal for both modern family living and for entertaining.

“There are cornices in the principal rooms and wooden floors in the reception rooms, two main bedrooms, kitchen and games room, while the breakfast room has both wooden and Amtico flooring.”