Perth villa in B-listed Georgian mansion overlooks the South Inch

The five-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £475,000.

By Kieran Webster
The Perth flat has views of the South Inch.
The Perth divided villa has views of the South Inch. Image: Lindsays

A Perth villa in a Georgian mansion overlooking the South Inch has gone on the market.

The upper divided villa at St Leonard’s Bank has five bedrooms and is for sale for offers over £475,000.

The B-listed mansion was converted into housing in 2002.

This home is set over two levels.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Lindsays
The living room is spacious. Image: Lindsays
The dinning room.
The dining room. Image: Lindsays
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Lindsays
Another view of the kitchen.
There are modern fittings in the kitchen. Image: Lindsays
Views from inside the flat.
Views from inside the villa. Image: Lindsays

On the ground floor, there is a spacious lounge which leads to the dining room.

There is also a modern kitchen with integrated fittings, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a second bathroom.

The property comes with many traditional features, lots of storage and gas central heating.

One of the bathrooms.
One of the family bathrooms. Image: Lindsays
Bedroom one.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Lindsays
One of the bedrooms has a study.
A bedroom is used as a study. Image: Lindsays
A hallway in the flat.
The hallway. Image: Lindsays
The back of the property.
The back of the grand property. Image: Lindsays
Perth's South Inch
The villa has beautiful views of the South Inch. Image: Lindsays

There are also two off-street parking spaces with the house.

The property is just a stone’s throw from the South Inch, one of Perth’s largest public parks which includes sports pitches, a playpark and a pond, and which regularly hosts events.

Lindsays, which is marketing the villa, says properties of this style and in this location “rarely come to the market”.

In Broughty Ferry, another period property – a Victorian mansion – has gone on the market offering the opportunity for redevelopment.

