Perth villa in B-listed Georgian mansion overlooks the South Inch

A Perth villa in a Georgian mansion overlooking the South Inch has gone on the market.

The upper divided villa at St Leonard’s Bank has five bedrooms and is for sale for offers over £475,000.

The B-listed mansion was converted into housing in 2002.

This home is set over two levels.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious lounge which leads to the dining room.

There is also a modern kitchen with integrated fittings, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a second bathroom.

The property comes with many traditional features, lots of storage and gas central heating.

There are also two off-street parking spaces with the house.

The property is just a stone’s throw from the South Inch, one of Perth’s largest public parks which includes sports pitches, a playpark and a pond, and which regularly hosts events.

Lindsays, which is marketing the villa, says properties of this style and in this location “rarely come to the market”.

