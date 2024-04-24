Hundreds of Perthshire residents win share of £10.2m Postcode Lottery prize in Scotland’s biggest-ever giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hundreds of Perthshire residents win share of £10.2m Postcode Lottery prize in Scotland’s biggest-ever giveaway

Players in the PH2 9 postcode area have won at least £5,000 each.

By Ben MacDonald
Danyl Johnson will present the prizes
Danyl Johnson will present winners with their prizes at the ceremony. Image: People's Postcode Lottery

Hundreds of Perthshire residents have won a share of Scotland’s biggest-ever Postcode Lottery prize of £10.2 million.

Players in the PH2 9 postcode area, living in Aberargie, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn, Forgandenny, Forteviot and Glenfarg, have scooped at least £5,000 each.

But they will find out their exact windfalls during an event at Perth’s South Inch this Saturday.

The full winning postcode – where players will take home the biggest cash prizes – will also be revealed during the ceremony.

‘Heart-warming celebration’ planned for Perthshire Postcode Lottery winners

Ambassador Danyl Johnson, who will be presenting prizes, said: “We’ll be in the heart of Scotland this weekend for a heart-warming celebration with all of our players.

“It’s even more special this time because this is Scotland’s biggest-ever Postcode Lottery prize.”

“Players will be picking up their prizes, but they also know it’s a win-win situation because local, national and international charities benefit from their contributions.”

The Courier has taken a look at some of the biggest Lottery wins from across Tayside and Fife through the years.

More from Perth & Kinross

Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
Princes Street remained closed as investigations into the crash continued. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Two police officers taken to hospital after car chase and crash
Horses racing at Perth Racecourse.
Perth racegoers warned of 'significant delays' due to gas works
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre
Carnoustie child taken to hospital after schoolkids suffer sickness outbreak during Perthshire trip
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead
Investigations underway following a crash on Princes Street, Perth
Perth city centre road sealed off after crash involving police car
Bells' Sports Centre with dome. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Protected status for Perth sports centre causes council concern over new leisure plans
Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Timeline of events in Brian Low murder

Conversation