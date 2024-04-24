Hundreds of Perthshire residents win share of £10.2m Postcode Lottery prize in Scotland’s biggest-ever giveaway

Hundreds of Perthshire residents have won a share of Scotland’s biggest-ever Postcode Lottery prize of £10.2 million.

Players in the PH2 9 postcode area, living in Aberargie, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn, Forgandenny, Forteviot and Glenfarg, have scooped at least £5,000 each.

But they will find out their exact windfalls during an event at Perth’s South Inch this Saturday.

The full winning postcode – where players will take home the biggest cash prizes – will also be revealed during the ceremony.

‘Heart-warming celebration’ planned for Perthshire Postcode Lottery winners

Ambassador Danyl Johnson, who will be presenting prizes, said: “We’ll be in the heart of Scotland this weekend for a heart-warming celebration with all of our players.

“It’s even more special this time because this is Scotland’s biggest-ever Postcode Lottery prize.”

“Players will be picking up their prizes, but they also know it’s a win-win situation because local, national and international charities benefit from their contributions.”

The Courier has taken a look at some of the biggest Lottery wins from across Tayside and Fife through the years.