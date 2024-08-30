Loch Tay holiday park wants 64 additional cottages as major extension planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Loch Tay holiday park wants 64 additional cottages as major extension planned

The scheme includes a further 11 accommodation units and six glamping pods.

By Kieran Webster
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
The Loch Tay Highland Lodges resort could almost double in size. Image: Supplied

“Exciting” plans have been lodged for a major expansion to a Perthshire holiday park.

Largo Leisure, who owns Loch Tay Highland Lodges, has submitted proposals to add 64 holiday cottages to its site.

The firm also wants to add eight stilted accommodation units, six glamping pods and three staff accommodation units to the park, near Killin.

According to the master plan, the park would roughly double in size and include a new playpark, a walking route and improved parking.

Expansion will ‘secure the future’ of Loch Tay holiday park

Bosses at Largo Leisure say the plans could take several years to complete and are part of a commitment to invest in the park.

Andrew Howe, chairman of Largo Leisure said: “When we acquired the group, we made a commitment to invest in the current parks as well as expand our portfolio.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges is our flagship park and is truly unique because of its location.

“This is an exciting plan which will take several years to complete but will secure the future of the park as a place loved by holidaymakers, holiday home owners and our growing team of staff.

Loch Tay in Highland Perthshire
Loch Tay. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“It will create more jobs for local people and attract more holidaymakers to the area contributing to the local economy and businesses.

“We have gone to great lengths with input from many consultants to ensure the development is sympathetic to the natural environment.

“This wonderful location and all it has to offer is the prime reason people want to come and stay here and this development will mean even more people can come and enjoy it.”

Largo Leisure runs holiday parks across Tayside and Fife and was taken over by private equity firm, Limerston Capital in 2022.

The plans can be viewed on Perth and Kinross Council’s website.

