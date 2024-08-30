Loch Tay holiday park wants 64 additional cottages as major extension planned

“Exciting” plans have been lodged for a major expansion to a Perthshire holiday park.

Largo Leisure, who owns Loch Tay Highland Lodges, has submitted proposals to add 64 holiday cottages to its site.

The firm also wants to add eight stilted accommodation units, six glamping pods and three staff accommodation units to the park, near Killin.

According to the master plan, the park would roughly double in size and include a new playpark, a walking route and improved parking.

Expansion will ‘secure the future’ of Loch Tay holiday park

Bosses at Largo Leisure say the plans could take several years to complete and are part of a commitment to invest in the park.

Andrew Howe, chairman of Largo Leisure said: “When we acquired the group, we made a commitment to invest in the current parks as well as expand our portfolio.

“Loch Tay Highland Lodges is our flagship park and is truly unique because of its location.

“This is an exciting plan which will take several years to complete but will secure the future of the park as a place loved by holidaymakers, holiday home owners and our growing team of staff.

“It will create more jobs for local people and attract more holidaymakers to the area contributing to the local economy and businesses.

“We have gone to great lengths with input from many consultants to ensure the development is sympathetic to the natural environment.

“This wonderful location and all it has to offer is the prime reason people want to come and stay here and this development will mean even more people can come and enjoy it.”

Largo Leisure runs holiday parks across Tayside and Fife and was taken over by private equity firm, Limerston Capital in 2022.

The plans can be viewed on Perth and Kinross Council’s website.