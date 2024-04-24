Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff

The death of a man in an accident at a wood firm near Aberfeldy will be probed by a sheriff in Dundee later this year.

Andrew Sinclair, a machine operator for DK Logs, died on September 6 2022 at Brae of Murthly, Pitilie Farm after his right arm became trapped in the moving parts of a wood processing machine.

The firm supplies kiln-dried logs to commercial premises.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a first notice to begin the court process for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death.

A preliminary hearing has been set for June 6 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Andrew Sinclair occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Mr Sinclair’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

An FAI is held when a death has occurred in the course of work or where there is a substantial public interest.

Its purpose is to determine the cause of death and examine its circumstances to establish what precautions could have prevented it and could be implemented in future to minimise the risk of a similar accident happening.