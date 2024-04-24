Mission: Impossible star Dougray Scott heading to Kirkcaldy for this year’s Adam Smith Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Mission: Impossible star Dougray Scott heading to Kirkcaldy for this year’s Adam Smith Festival

The Fife-born actor is headlining the event.

By Claire Warrender
A head and shoulders shot of Dougray Scott, who is is heading to Kirkcaldy
Dougray Scott is headlining this year's Adam Smith Festival. Image: Shutterstock.

Mission: Impossible star Dougray Scott is headlining this year’s Adam Smith Festival in Kirkcaldy.

The Glenrothes-born actor will be in conversation with Arabella Weir at St Bryce Kirk on June 7.

He led this year’s Tartan Day Parade through the streets of New York on April 6.

A smiling Arabella Weir.
Arabella Weir will chat to Dougray Scott in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.

And his appearance in Kirkcaldy sees him join the ranks of previous festival headliners David Tennant, Joanna Lumley and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

The 58-year-old has appeared in several films, including Ripley’s Game, Hitman and My Week With Marilyn.

Dougray Scott is also the recipient of an international Emmy for his performance in the Scottish drama series Crime.

The actor‘s 7.30pm chat with actress and comedian Weir is one of several events organised by the Adam Smith Festival that weekend.

Also on at Adam Smith Festival …

One June 8, Two Doors Down actor Kieran Hodgson brings his critically-acclaimed solo show Big in Scotland to St Bryce Kirk.

His tour has sold out across the UK but tickets are still available for the Kirkcaldy gig.

Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson, pictured in a red tartan jacket, will also appear at the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas
Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson will also appear at the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.

And the festival’s academic programme kicks off on the Friday afternoon, chaired by Professor Kathleen Riach.

This year’s free event focuses on the relationship between philosophy and economics and involves an international panel of scholars.

In addition, Adam Smith Heritage tours will run from Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk at 10am and 2pm on the Saturday.

The tours are free but donations are appreciated.

How to get tickets for Dougray Scott and other festival events

The festival is organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation and the events will raise money for the charity.

Festival director Arabella Weir said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas, bringing the great and the good, the interesting and the funny to Fife.”

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening cost £17.50. Tickets are also needed for the free events.

Further information is available at adamsmithglobalfoundation.com/events-1

More from Fife

Main Street, Upper Largo
Car lands on roof in Fife crash
The new Leven railway station.
Improved Levenmouth bus services announced to complement rail link launch
3
Dougray Scott is headlining this year's Adam Smith Festival. Image: Shutterstock.
Three crews called to house fire in Glenrothes
Dougray Scott is headlining this year's Adam Smith Festival. Image: Shutterstock.
Family's relief as Dunfermline street name in gran's honour to stay - despite putting…
The David Anderson Marina in Newport.
Plans for Euro 2024 fan zone in Newport on banks of River Tay
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sport bar plans lodged
Michael Dickson.
Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: PA
Tories struggle to find Fife election candidates as faith in Rishi Sunak sinks
The three vehicle crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy
Woman, 39, taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
Dougray Scott is headlining this year's Adam Smith Festival. Image: Shutterstock.
Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock

Conversation