Mission: Impossible star Dougray Scott heading to Kirkcaldy for this year’s Adam Smith Festival

Mission: Impossible star Dougray Scott is headlining this year’s Adam Smith Festival in Kirkcaldy.

The Glenrothes-born actor will be in conversation with Arabella Weir at St Bryce Kirk on June 7.

He led this year’s Tartan Day Parade through the streets of New York on April 6.

And his appearance in Kirkcaldy sees him join the ranks of previous festival headliners David Tennant, Joanna Lumley and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

The 58-year-old has appeared in several films, including Ripley’s Game, Hitman and My Week With Marilyn.

Dougray Scott is also the recipient of an international Emmy for his performance in the Scottish drama series Crime.

The actor‘s 7.30pm chat with actress and comedian Weir is one of several events organised by the Adam Smith Festival that weekend.

Also on at Adam Smith Festival …

One June 8, Two Doors Down actor Kieran Hodgson brings his critically-acclaimed solo show Big in Scotland to St Bryce Kirk.

His tour has sold out across the UK but tickets are still available for the Kirkcaldy gig.

And the festival’s academic programme kicks off on the Friday afternoon, chaired by Professor Kathleen Riach.

This year’s free event focuses on the relationship between philosophy and economics and involves an international panel of scholars.

In addition, Adam Smith Heritage tours will run from Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk at 10am and 2pm on the Saturday.

The tours are free but donations are appreciated.

How to get tickets for Dougray Scott and other festival events

The festival is organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation and the events will raise money for the charity.

Festival director Arabella Weir said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas, bringing the great and the good, the interesting and the funny to Fife.”

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening cost £17.50. Tickets are also needed for the free events.

Further information is available at adamsmithglobalfoundation.com/events-1