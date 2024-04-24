Fife rock gardener lifts record 65th ‘best in show’ award at Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fife rock gardener lifts record 65th ‘best in show’ award at Perth

Cyril Lafong's dominance of the alpine growing world continued when Perth hosted Scotland's biggest show

By Morag Lindsay
Cyril Lafong holding certificate in front of yellow flowers
Cyril Lafong has won the George Forrest memorial medal an incredible 65 times. Image: Phil Hannah

A Fife grower continued his record-breaking streak when Scotland’s biggest alpine and rock garden show was held in Perth.

Cyril Lafong was awarded the George Forrest memorial medal for the 65th time.

The prize is awarded to the best in show at each of the four Scottish Rock Garden Club gatherings.

These are held every year in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, as well as Perth.

Cyril’s 65th gong puts the retired NHS Fife consultant far out in front of any of his (friendly) rival growers.

Perth show secretary Alison Hogg says it’s unlikely his record will ever be beaten.

“He’s probably one of the most prestigious growers we have ever seen,” she said.

“It’s a hobby for him, but he’s absolutely brilliant at it.”

Cyril Lafong looking at yellow flowers
Cyril Lafong is in a class of his own. Image: Phil Hannah

Cyril, who’s from central Fife, was presented with the Golden Jubilee Salver by the Scottish Rock Garden Club in 2023.

The club said his high standards of expert plantsmanship had “single-handedly raised the standard of exhibits” on the show circuit.

In 2021, he received the Lyttel Trophy – the Alpine Garden Society’s most prestigious award.

Cyril Lafong not the only star of the show

The Perth show in the North Inch community campus attracted growers from the Highlands to the borders.

The Perth event is the biggest in Scotland and is traditionally one of the later gatherings in the season. But Alison said this year’s cold, wet spring meant many of the exhibits were looking at their very best by Saturday.

ALison Hogg smiling next to pots of alpine flowers
Alison Hogg says Cyril Lafong’s achievement is exceptional. Image: Phil Hannah

She said gardening had enjoyed a boost in popularity in recent years and encouraged other budding growers to consider giving alpines a go.

“It’s just so rewarding,” she said.

“There is nothing to beat growing plants from seed, watching them germinate and being able to cultivate them to the point where you can put them on show.”

People looking at tables laden with flowers at the show in Perth
Visitors take in the exhibits at the rock garden show in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Lady looking closely at pot of flowers at Perth event
The displays came under close scrutiny. Image: Phil Hannah.
Close up of colourful blooms with woman looking at them in background
Admiring the exhibits. Image: Phil Hannah
Yellow, pink and orange blooms at the Perth show
All kinds of colourful. Image: Phil Hannah
Two men, blurred, behind long table full of floral exhibits
A variety of displays at the Perth event. Image: Phil Hannah
Lady looking at displays of yellow daffodils
Spring was in air at the show. Image: Phil Hannah
People walking past long tables covered in flowers in pots
Just a selection of the blooms. Image: Phil Hannah

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Danyl Johnson will present the prizes
Hundreds of Perthshire residents win share of £10.2m Postcode Lottery prize in Scotland's biggest-ever…
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
Princes Street remained closed as investigations into the crash continued. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Two police officers taken to hospital after car chase and crash
Horses racing at Perth Racecourse.
Perth racegoers warned of 'significant delays' due to gas works
Entrance to the Dalguise Activity Centre
Carnoustie child taken to hospital after schoolkids suffer sickness outbreak during Perthshire trip
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead
Investigations underway following a crash on Princes Street, Perth
Perth city centre road sealed off after crash involving police car
Bells' Sports Centre with dome. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Protected status for Perth sports centre causes council concern over new leisure plans

Conversation