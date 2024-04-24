Fife rock gardener lifts record 65th ‘best in show’ award at Perth

A Fife grower continued his record-breaking streak when Scotland’s biggest alpine and rock garden show was held in Perth.

Cyril Lafong was awarded the George Forrest memorial medal for the 65th time.

The prize is awarded to the best in show at each of the four Scottish Rock Garden Club gatherings.

These are held every year in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, as well as Perth.

Cyril’s 65th gong puts the retired NHS Fife consultant far out in front of any of his (friendly) rival growers.

Perth show secretary Alison Hogg says it’s unlikely his record will ever be beaten.

“He’s probably one of the most prestigious growers we have ever seen,” she said.

“It’s a hobby for him, but he’s absolutely brilliant at it.”

Cyril, who’s from central Fife, was presented with the Golden Jubilee Salver by the Scottish Rock Garden Club in 2023.

The club said his high standards of expert plantsmanship had “single-handedly raised the standard of exhibits” on the show circuit.

In 2021, he received the Lyttel Trophy – the Alpine Garden Society’s most prestigious award.

Cyril Lafong not the only star of the show

The Perth show in the North Inch community campus attracted growers from the Highlands to the borders.

The Perth event is the biggest in Scotland and is traditionally one of the later gatherings in the season. But Alison said this year’s cold, wet spring meant many of the exhibits were looking at their very best by Saturday.

She said gardening had enjoyed a boost in popularity in recent years and encouraged other budding growers to consider giving alpines a go.

“It’s just so rewarding,” she said.

“There is nothing to beat growing plants from seed, watching them germinate and being able to cultivate them to the point where you can put them on show.”